KENDALLVILLE — It took about a season or so longer than usual due to COVID-19, but the Trine University women’s basketball team played in its first NCAA Division III Final Four late last week.
And with that strength in numbers approach with a defensive style that is pretty much beyond reproach, there will be more of such trips to come with a national championship to be won before too long.
There were breakthroughs, overcoming some natural nerves along the way to get there. Hosting NCAA Tournament games for the first time and beating an outstanding team on its home floor to win a sectional championship and a trip to the Final Four. The former is proof of an outstanding body of work throughout the entire regular season, the latter had been the end of the line for Thunder in one prior opportunity as they have risen to prominence when Wartburg (Iowa) routed Trine in a sectional final in 2019.
Seniors Tara Bieniewicz, Kayla Wildman, Kelsy Taylor, Kaylee Argyle, Rachel Stewart and Natalee Kunse set the very high standard for Thunder women’s basketball. Bieniewicz, Wildman and Taylor played in the NCAA Tournament as freshmen in 2019.
Those standards and high expectations stood on Thursday night in one of the most improbable comebacks I have ever seen against Hope in a national semifinal contest at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Trine definitely had the best performance I have ever covered in a losing cause.
The Thunder trailed 44-26 after Hope’s Kenedy Schoonveld hit a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter after a Flying Dutch offensive rebound.
Exactly a quarter later, Trine tied it at 52 on a Wildman triple with 3:35 left in regulation time.
Such a comeback never seemed possible. The Thunder were not hitting and not consistently attacking. Hope is a lot like Trine defensively and made it difficult on the Thunder while being more sounder offensively. Bieniewicz and Wildman had no made field goals in the first three quarters.
There might have been some letup in a possession here or there, but the Flying Dutch are not built to blow 18-point leads.
Trine didn’t care who Hope was or had been the last couple of seasons. It was not in the Thunder’s collective DNA to roll over. And Bieniewicz’s first field goal of the game, a three-pointer 20 seconds into fourth quarter, made it an eight-point game and started to light a fire.
“When we saw Tara, our shooter, make her first three and seeing her get hype, I think that’s where we started to pick up our energy and get back in to the game,” Stewart said.
Hope senior center Olivia Voskuil said, “Huge credit to Trine for coming back. No team really does that (to us).”
The Thunder were not able to finish the comeback, but to make such a rally and pin the only loss on a Hope team that went on to win the national championship should really be appreciated as part of a very special season.
“I’m very proud of my team and how well we battled,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “It’s a testament to them on how hard we have worked to get here.”
“One game is not going to define who we are.”
Many games and many moments have proven that the Thunder are among the NCAA Division III elite. And it will get even better.
Ken Fillmore is the Sports Director of KPC Media Group.
