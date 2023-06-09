ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team was built on three T’s, and there was no way around that to finally win an NCAA Division III national championship.
Trust. Team. Toughness.
You can easily add two other T’s, too, Talent and Togetherness. But you can easily put that under the Team umbrella.
While some of those talented players were vulnerable and hit with doubt at some point along the postseason journey, they had the belief of their teammates to pull through or coach Donnie Danklefsen pushed the right buttons that all worked out.
That belief made Anna Koeppl pitch the game of her life in Game 2 of the Championship Series against Salisbury (Md.) early Wednesday. Danklefsen’s management of a talent surplus and the unselfishness and kindness of good young women made many more unsung heroes come to light and even made superstars of the unheralded, including pinch runners extraordinaire Emily Wheaton and Emersyn Haney.
The Thunder were cruising through this season, but played like they took nothing for granted. They respected the game. Danklefsen did not really have to give his team a wake-up call like he did last year after it lost the first game of a doubleheader to Kalamazoo.
But adversity struck twice in the NCAA Division III National Championships. Trine was pounded 11-4 by Rowan (N.J.) in round one on June 1. The Thunder dug themselves out of it, but lost Game 1 of the Championship Series to Salisbury (Md.) 4-2 on Abby Mace’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday.
How could a team playing several newcomers, including a few first-year freshmen, play with its back against the wall twice and recover in both instances?
According to Danklefsen, practices playing much harder than games had a payoff. And, the Thunder’s depth as a whole and in the circle were eventually going to make a difference. Even when it seemed the Sea Gulls had more reliable pitchers than Trine had after winning Game 1.
Toughness. Trust. Team.
“In practice, we found a way to make them fail. They had to learn the feeling of failure,” Danklefsen said. “They never complained.
“We took the back roads. No interstate. But I believed in them. They executed in big moments,” he added. “I told Anna (beforehand) that win or lose she was one of the best leaders we’ve ever had. And ‘the Robot” was back. Her curveball and dropball were on point. Salisbury was baffled by the way Anna spun the ball around.”
From freshman Debbie Hill’s big bat and big arm, to Wheaton getting a bag when Hill did not hit the ball out of the park, to Amanda Prather and Scarlett Elliott leading the defense, to the sacrifice of some experienced players, to a seasoned, selfless veteran like Giselle Riley giving some comforting words to relax a freshman. Every Thunder player had a hand in this title.
Then came Karley Trine throwing a Sea Gull out from right field to end the top of the sixth inning in Game 3 Wednesday evening, to Carolyn Biel going into the net to a catch a foul pop-up behind home plate in the top of the seventh to make a SportsCenter moment, to Emma Beyer shooting a base hit into center to lead off the bottom of the seventh, to Elliott’s executed sacrifice bunt which moved Beyer to second, to Ainsley Phillips taking a little more out of Salisbury ace Lindsey Windsor with a feisty several-pitch at-bat before striking out. It all led up to Biel’s history-making moment where she laced a Windsor offering down the left-field line to score Beyer win a national championship.
The true essence of a team. Add a couple H’s (humble, hungry) and this first national championship won’t be the last for the Thunder.
