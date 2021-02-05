It is winter in northern Indiana. I have to laugh at folks who complain about the snow and ice. I say to them, but it is winter in northern Indiana! Author Rick Bass says, “But be loyal to winter, all the way through-all the way, and with sincerity or you will find yourself high and dry, longing for a spring that’s a long way off.”
I still love winter. Of course, I really don’t have to drive in it much. Everything I do in the winter is just a stone’s throw away from this old purple house.
It hasn’t always been like that though. I have driven to many storytelling shows in the winter and before cell phones!. Finally, I learned to say "no" shows on the road in the winter! That solved the problem of driving. So my life just revolves around a radius of a couple of miles. The truth is, I really like that. I really like my life in winter. I am guessing I may never become a snowbird. Perhaps.
Children love winter. I did. Probably you did. Snow days were the most magical of all waking up to the radio announcing no school. I was not one to lollygag around, no, I was the get up and get-dressed-and-go-out-and-explore kind of girl. Snow angels. Snowball fights. Igloos. My dad made the best igloos in town! I loved all of that, but I think I loved dusk best of all. There is something magical and beautiful in at winter sunset.
I know you have heard this story before, but maybe we need to hear it again or I have new readers. (Thank you for that.)
When I was 10, we moved close to McMillan Park in Fort Wayne. At the time the skating rink was open to the sky and was dependent on the cold weather. For Christmas that year I received a pair of ice skates. Brand new. They came in a big box tied with a red ribbon. I still remember the smell of the leather on those skates as I took them out of the box. Luckier still, my Uncle Norman had just purchased the skating rink at McMillan and invited me, and all my friends, to skate any day, every day for free. Since I was new to the neighborhood it was a great way to make friends!
After school each day I changed into my skating clothes. At the time just black leggings and my grandpa’s old army coat and headed to the rink with my new friends. We walked through the fields instead of taking the paths.
My Uncle Norman was always at the door waiting for us. He stamped our hands, chatted about the day and always let us go in absolutely free. We took off our old wet, felted boots and replaced them with our shiny skates and took to the rink. Ah, I was such a good skater then … swirls and twirls and dips and turns. We skated until dusk and the rink closed. It would open later for the older kids, but we had to go home. After saying good night to Uncle Norman we again walked through the fields.
Ah, dusk and new stars and sometimes the moon shining on us giving way to sparkles of diamonds and rubies and emeralds. I knew that one day I would be a famous skater and have all of those jewels in rings on every finger. I was 10. Life was magical. We skated every night except the week I had the flu and when the weather turned too warm for the ice.
Of course I didn’t grow up to be the Olympic skater that I thought I would become. But here’s the thing, I did grow up to love and embrace the world of snow and ice and the sheer beauty it gives us. The snow glistens out my windows this morning. The birds clamor over the food in the feeder. The kettle sings out a song.
Rick Bass says, “Love the winter. Don’t betray it. Be loyal.”
As for my Uncle Norman. I still see his tall figure with a shock of white hair as he bent down to stamp my hand. Of course, later I learned he wasn’t my uncle at all, but a close family friend. And, of course, he didn’t own the rink. He worked there as a second job.
Thank you, Uncle Norman, for helping me love winter.
