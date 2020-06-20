I awake at 12:13 in the early mornings. At first, it was by accident. There must have been something out my window that caused me to wake up. My bedroom faces East with just the balcony and French doors between the night sky and me. With my eyes wide open, I peered out and was greeted with the most amazing sight. I sat up in bed, rubbed my eyes, and then I knew I was watching a remarkable night sky. Jupiter was in full view and bright and shining. Huge. Beautiful. Trailing behind, but less spectacular, was Mars. I do not always stay up until midnight, but decided to do this every night this week. Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, named after the Roman king and god of the sky and thunder.
It is appropriate that my thoughts have turned to the night sky this week, although you know I love it anytime of the year. But today, this very day, is the Summer Solstice. I love the Solstice celebrations (winter included!), and I find great joy and passion in this day. Campfires, dances, flowers in my hair are just part of the celebrations.
This year the Solstice takes place at 5:44 p.m. our time. At that exact moment, summer begins, and like it or not, the days begin to grow shorter. I do think this is one of my favorite days of the year.
Several years ago, I visited Newgrange and the Hill of Tara in County Meath, Ireland. Stone Age farmers built this structure around 3,200 B.C. making it actually older than Stonehenge. It is a magnificent site. I have always wanted to spend the Solstice at either Stonehenge or Newgrange, but I have not had the opportunity … until this year.
Stonehenge was built around 3,000 B.C. and most of the stones were carried 150 miles. (How did they do this?) It is a place for pagans around the world, and other curious folks to gather on this momentous day. On the Solstice, the rising sun reaches the middle of the altar and just on this day. I am always amazed at this fact.
Because of the you-know-what, the gathering of over 100,000 folks at Stonehenge has been canceled. However, the good folks in Wiltshire, England, decided to live-stream this event. I first saw this information about a month ago, and I have been planning ever since. For 24 hours they are going to talk about the Solstice and live stream speakers and, of course, the rising sun on the Solstice morning.
If you are interested in attending, the Solstice sun will rise at 11:43 p.m., our time. This will be live-streamed on social media. I know I will be watching.
I think the Solstice is magical. I always have. When my boys were young and we were at the farm, they always had to be home on the evening before the Solstice. I chose someone to be the Solstice fairy (boys or girls) to carry the rose petals out to bring in the fairies at midnight. The chosen one also sent candles out to the center of the pond. We sang songs too. Folklore suggests that Midsummer Eve, the evening before Solstice, is the time the veil is lifted between our worlds and the fairies appear. Who does not want fairies in their garden?
Everything is different this year, but some things are the same. Jupiter wakes me up at 12:13 every morning. The Solstice will appear today no matter what else is happening. I think it is truly up to each one of us to reach out and find some peace and happiness in this crazy world right now.
As for me, I have been saving all my rose petals for this night. (I will start saving them again for the Winter Solstice.) When darkness comes, I will go outside, light my candles and spread the rose petals in my garden to make soft pathways for the fairies. I will chant around my maple tree, “Leaf to leaf, root to root, seed to seed, may all that I have be all that I need.” I will read “The Song of the Wandering Aengus” by William Butler Yeats.
In addition, this year I will watch the sunrise, as the ancients once did, onto the Stonehenge altar. I will not go to bed until I see rising Jupiter and a trailing Mars.
Look up, my friends; there is beauty all around us.
Happy Solstice.
