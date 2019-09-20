She lived right next door to my grandparents. It’s funny what I remember now that I am thinking of her. It must be the way my garden looks in late September with some plants dying and some still thriving and showing off with their last bits of color. Or, maybe it is the way September smells. When I walk out into my dew dropped gardens in the morning, the smell of yesterday’s heat mingles with the scents of my herb garden. These late summer days makes me think of her … my Great Aunt Essie. I am not sure of the year she was born, my guess it was around 1895. She lived in her old farmhouse all her life in Dunfee.
She was the great aunt with the haunted gardens with tangled brush and pockets of herbs growing up in the strangest places. Once when I was a kid, I had a wart on my hand. My grandmother sent me over to Aunt Essie’s house to show it to her. I took my sister with me because Aunt Essie was very scary. She always dressed in a long black dress and boots. Her screen door was usually locked at twilight unless she was sitting out on the porch with her cats. On the night I went over to see her about the wart on my hand, she was conjuring up something in the kitchen. We banged on the door until she answered. The door creaked when she opened it and invited us into her kitchen. She cooked on an old black stove … maybe it was electric or gas or wood … I do not remember. I do remember the smells and the steam on the old wallpaper.
I showed her my wart and waited while she went out to the garden in the last of the light of the day. Wiping the dirt off with her hands, she brought in a new potato, cut it in half on her old wooden table and then rubbed it across my wart. “There,” she said, “that ought’a do it!” And we were gone.
Strange enough the wart was also gone in a week. My own grannie said, “There’s magic in her old hands.” My Aunt Essie was the one everyone called to the deathbed of loved ones. I never went, but I did hear of the stories. If there was a feather pillow involved, she broke up the knotted feathers in the pillow under their head, and the person lived. As I said, I was never there, but these stories did fly and folks did come a knockin’ on her door late at night.
On late summer Sunday afternoons she cooked for the family. She could be seen out in the garden early in the morning grabbing a chicken that would end up in the stew pot for Sunday dinner. Those afternoons were golden, I remember. By late summer her pantry, along with the shelves in her cellar, were filled with her garden foods. I loved when she asked me to gather foods from her cellar. It was creepy with no lights and exciting for a kid. On these late summer Sundays she let us use the indoor plumbing, which was in stark contrast to the usual outhouse. I often caught her still using the outhouse most of the time; maybe she never really liked the indoor plumbing. On these Sundays, she also let us slam the screen door as many times as we liked. After Sunday, it stayed locked except on invitation.
Dinner was the stewed chicken along with garden carrots and potatoes. Dessert was always pie with the homemade crust from the jars of grease and lard also stored in her cellar. The fruit of the pies was from her own gardens and orchards. Apples and berries that never were sprayed or pruned … ever, I am sure. When we needed money as kids, we picked those berries, of all types, for a nickel a pail. I did not mind the raspberries and blackberries so much, but I never liked picking the gooseberries, and no one even liked the gooseberry pie!
On these late days of summer, I think of her. The sound of the slamming screen door, the scent of those fruit pies baking in the lazy, last days of summer make for a rich memory for me.
Aunt Essie lived into her 90s alone in her farmhouse doing what she always did. Oh, to be that fortunate. Cheers to a life well lived!
