I lock the door behind me and flip on all the lights. I put down my briefcase and plug in the laptop. Here I am once again in the basement of the old historic church, St. Michaels of the Archangel, in Madison, finishing up my research.
After giving me the key to the church, John Staicer, president of the Board of Directors of Historic Madison Inc., leaves me to my research. Most of the time, the hours between the light and dark are spent alone in the basement. All in all, there are 136 boxes of “stuff.” The task seems impossible, and I guess it is. I finished 50 of them on my earlier visit so now I pull down box after box looking for clues into the life of the Shrewsbury and Windle families. I find a bullet that was taken out of one of the boy’s legs during the Civil War. I find ledgers, documents, an old purse made from the wedding gloves of Charles Shrewsbury.
Every few hours I wash the dusty grime off my hands. I even consider the fact that I am covered in DNA!! John pops in and I jump with his presence as I am so involved in the stories. I tell him I am overwhelmed and will work until after dark. He share stories of other restoration projects and invites me to Madison to become their storyteller. I laugh at him, but I think he is serious.
Dusk settles in and, through the dark basement windows, I see rain pelting down … the rain of late autumn. I persevere and it pays off. I find a box containing the love letters between John and Anne Windle. One by one I pull the letters out of the envelopes and I am transported into their world.
“March 4, 1937, Dearest Sweetheart any man has ever had, Are you as lonely as I? Could you be? I’m so lonely I ache. Winter vacations are quite all right though, aren’t they? Let’s take them always, or in the spring, but then with you the summer would be just as nice, or fall … or anytime … or none. I’ve just come in from a long evening walk. The skies were very clear and filled with stars and each one is a wish for you. Can I ever tell you how much I love you? Not in all those millions of years, my darling, my dear, my love, my own. John”
John pops in for his last visit of the day. I smile. “Guess what I found?” I tell him about the love letters. He had no idea they were in the collection. He tells me, “You are probably the only person who has ever read them since they were written.” I am thrilled by this find.
Later, much later, I close up, lock the church and head out into the darkness and into the rain. Without even thinking, I head to the river with my umbrella and stroll along the pathway. It is vacant on this cold night. No lovers. Not even a boat chugging by. I wind my way back to Lola, my Jeep, and head to a local tavern for a burger and fries and try to come back into this century.
It is morning and my visit won’t be complete until I tour one more time the Shrewsbury-Windle House built in 1849. John unlocks the door and leaves. He knows I need time alone. The house is so beautiful … the structure, the furniture … but it is the stories I see. The story that was commissioned by HMI, Storytelling Arts of Indiana and Indiana Landmarks. For some reason, it is really just my story now.
I walk alone in the house, but I am not alone. Once more there is music in the drawing room for dancing. Once more there is a Christmas tree in the parlor with doors that open wide to the innocence of the six children as they see the tree for the first time! Once more each family, in turn, gathers in the dining room for Thanksgiving. One by one they are now all gone, but I hear their laughter and their stories. I have been given the key to their past and I hold it near and dear to my heart.
I think about my own old house and the stories it tells. Those stories are mine and those who came before, and they are mingled with love and tears. And so are yours.
Happy Thanksgiving.
