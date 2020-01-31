Once when my parents first moved to Houston, my dad drove all of us children … some grown and some not so much … to the edge of the city. It was still full or marshes and swamps with gliding birds and swooping cranes. The sun set in a globe of fire. “Remember this,” he said, “it will not come again.” And time stood still.
Once when my youngest sister visited us on the farm, we sat out on the swing late at night listening to the sounds of the spring peepers. Doc Headley was out in his fields so, on occasion, we could hear the chug of his tractor coming up over the hills. As we sat side by side wrapped in blankets, I said to her, “Remember this, it will not come again.” And time stood still.
My heart-to-heart poet, Emily Dickinson, once said, “That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet.”
I used to quote that to my theater students in the Emily Dickinson Players during those Hamilton Schools years. Those kids were young and, with a candle burning brightly in the middle of the floor, they listened wide-eyed as I recited the poem. And time stood still. How much did they believe it at the time? I really do not know. They are grown now, and I wonder do they think about that? Ever.
Sometimes these moments, these golden moments, happen to us if we let them happen. Sweet talks with a friend by a campfire, a long walk in the woods, a birthday party or other event that you know will not happen again. In January, in Charleston, South Carolina, my youngest son, Abe, wept at his birthday party. It was a small party consisting of his wife, Kristin, his four children, his brother, Aaron, and myself. While participating I watched him gaze around the table, and I knew exactly what he was thinking … this moment will never come again. And time stood still.
Moments such as those are often planned as in the closing of a theater or ending a job or saying farewell to someone we love. But sometimes they are unexpected, unplanned. I guess our job is to figure out what to do when those moments show up and how to embrace the fragility of the moment.
I have these moments personally while performing on a stage. Once the principal came up on the stage and took my arm. It was as if he pulled me out of a trance. I stopped cold and looked at him.
“The fire alarm is going off, we are having a fire drill. Don’t you hear it?”
I was just so stunned. And time stood still. I never heard it. The teachers were ushering out their students while I just stood there. I did meander my way off the stage out into the bright sunlight to stand until the bell rang. We did return to the auditorium. The show did continue, but there was no magic left. I guess it was all used up during the fire drill!
I also have these moments when I play music, and, even though, I am not a musician, I have to set the timer to stop because sometimes time is fluid and keeps ticking while I have totally forgotten about it. These are also the “and time stood still” moments.
This week, in one of my classes, the moment again arrived. The class was delightful and I forgot all else except for them. I was pulled out of my trance when I heard someone say, “Professor, professor.” I stopped and looked at my student. “The class is over. We have to leave now.” I was totally taken off guard. “What? Why?” And time stood still.
Of course, I had to let them go. Usually I know what time it is in my classes. Usually I let them leave at the right time or sometimes even early.
We all have these moments. Maybe we don’t recognize them for the beauty they bring to us. We are connected by time with our cell phones and fancy watches so time is usually always in front of us beckoning us to move on impatiently … move to the thing. Tick tock.
I often keep my cell phone home now, and my watch is just an old men’s Timex watch that keeps time and glows in the dark. Nothing else.
For this week, let us take the “and time stood still” challenge. Tell me your favorite stories.
And time stood still.
