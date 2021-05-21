ANGOLA — I tape my “Do Not Disturb” sign on my front door so anyone who enters will be respectful of my time. I have lots of notes that go on my door . . . rehearsing . . . babies sleeping . . . writing . . . so it is not unusual to tape up this note.
I go into my library and set up my computer. I tuck it high up on two huge poetry books, Edgar Allan Poe and Carl Sandburg. Those two books always make it high enough to do what I need to do, whether it be teach a class or attend a Zoom event. Today is a Zoom event.
I change my clothes from jeans and a T-shirt to a black velvet dress. I comb my hair and even wear earrings and lipstick. Today is not a class to teach or storytelling or even ukulele jam. No, today is the memorial service for my Uncle Dean.
Dean D. Rhoads died three weeks ago at the age of 94. I know you do not know him, but during this year of the pandemic we have all lost many things. I know personally of many of your losses, and I have grieved with you. Each loss helps us understand a little bit more about ourselves and the folks around us who lift us up and give us the courage to carry on.
I have written about my Uncle Dean before. He was my champion, my hero, and my cheerleader. Next to my dad, he was the bravado behind my life.
When we, as a young family, decided to live off the grid, he applauded our choice. We had a small festival on the farm during our first autumn months. We invited lots of folks to join in our celebration. Of course, there was no plumbing or electricity, but we did have an outhouse. There was apple cider pressing, pumpkin carvings, walks through the woods, and candle dipping. Inside a quilt was set up on an old quilting frame, pies were baking in the wood stove and soup simmered on the top. It was a day to remember, and I could not have been happier.
Half-way through our little festival, a big (really big) RV came rumbling down our dirt land. It was my uncle coming to see what we had done. He took photos that day, as always. Those he printed on giant card stock, and they hang in my dining room today. I would have no photos without him.
He flew us to his Adirondack camp in the summers. He told us stories. Everyone was invited at his dinner table (and you had to dress up even if you just came in from fishing). Perhaps you would be sitting next to an Ambassador or the neighbor down the road. Everyone was welcome and treated equally.
My Uncle Dean flew his first plane when he was 16 to Cuba. He bought a farm when he was a teenager and paid cash for it. He valued work. In his lifetime he owned and built more than 50 companies and was still working 15 hours a day before death took him.
Once, I went up to Adirondacks in the fall to photograph the mountain on St. Regis. We got up early. My uncle made the coffee and filled our thermoses, and we went out in the boat in the early morning darkness. The fog was thick, and I was so disappointed I could not photograph the mountain. But then, out of nowhere came a kayak with two folks, and we both took the shot. Beautiful. My uncle said to me, “Sometimes it isn’t what you are looking for, but what comes around the corner.”
He was brilliant and funny. He believed in adventure, and curiosity was his muse. Two weeks ago, I gave a eulogy for him at the gravesite. It was raining, so we were all tucked under the tent, and when I spoke I had my hand on the casket. I will never forget that moment.
I miss his presence in my life, and I think of him each time I wake up . . . or go to the garden . . . or laugh. We are here now. It is up to us to make the world spectacular.
Let’s tell our stories and share with one another.
When it’s over, I don’t want to wonder
if I have made of my life something particular, and real.
I don’t want to find myself sighing and frightened,
or full of argument.
I don’t want to end up simply having visited this world.
—Mary Oliver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.