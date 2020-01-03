My bags are packed. They are a bit overstuffed with Christmas presents and tokens from Charleston, South Carolina. The older girls know the time has come, but the twins have no idea. We go from stories to nap to playtime and back again in that order. How do you tell 3-year-olds that you are leaving? And, of course, I wonder, will they miss me?
Back in Charleston this week the kids and I rang in the New Year. Abe and Kristin took a couple of days of R and R at a bed and breakfast over this holiday so I was in charge of our own New Year’s festivities. We ordered pizza, of course. As soon as darkness fell the fireworks began. I had forgotten how festive the South is during New Years, and especially during the beginning of the new decade. I also had forgotten how afraid Noah is of fireworks. I opened all the window shutters and told him everyone was having a big party! He wouldn’t go outside, but he watched for hours until I could finally pull him away for bed. More stories. And lights out for Noah and Faith.
Brianna and Holly were promised, by me, to stay up ’til midnight. I thought about fooling them, you know, showing them a ball drop in Perth, Australia, or London and make them believe it was already midnight. But they are too old to be fooled so we watched a movie until 11:30 and headed down to the kitchen to prepare for our celebration. It was meager, but fun. We made s’mores in the microwave (seriously this can be done!!), and glasses full of cranberry juice. We watched the celebration in New York City. They were shocked by the crowds … Brianna said she wanted to go … Holly said she would watch from her apartment!
Within moments “Imagine” by John Lennon was sung. I had to hold back the tears as I listened this year. “Do you know this song?” I asked the girls. No, they did not. “Do you know the Beatles?” Oh my, yes, they had heard of them. I had to laugh as they had a vague look on their faces. My work with these girls is certainly not done.
We counted down the seconds to midnight, toasted with our cranberry juice, sang “Auld Lang Syne” (with a brief introduction to Robert Burns), wished each other Happy New Year and I scooted them off to bed.
I sat for a while downstairs by myself by the Christmas tree listening to the fireworks. A decade comes. A decade goes. Some of us are still here. Some are not. A lot happens in 10 years. A lot will happen in the next 10 years. I thought about resolutions. One year, at the farm, we all wrote resolutions on a piece of paper and hid them in a downstairs beam. We never read each other’s pieces nor said them out loud. I thought it would be fun years later to dig them out or some day and share them, maybe laugh about them. But the fire took all we had so I will never know what was on those papers.
Finally, I close the shutters, unplug the tree, and go upstairs to cover up four sleeping children. My evening prayer wishes a peaceful, kind world, and I fall asleep.
Morning comes much too early with the twins standing by my bed, poking me in the eye.
“Nannie, Nannie, wake up. We want to eat. Nannie, Nannie.”
I try to open my eyes through the poking and tell them to go back to bed, but we all know how that goes. We follow each other downstairs. They each want something different, of course. We spill the Rice Krispies all over the kitchen floor. All I want is nice hot coffee, but it would be two hours later before that was going to happen. Toys, babies, kids, chaos ruled the day … no black-eyed peas for us, but they didn’t care. By the time the parents arrived home, all was clean and back to normal.
On my last day Aaron arrived on a tail wind to spend time fishing with Abe for Abe’s birthday. Kristin and I baked and the party was grand for my youngest.
It was a whirlwind of two weeks. My head is still spinning. Now my bags are at the door. I tiptoe in to say good bye to four sleeping children, and I always say, “I’ll be back. Love you.”
