My grandmother, Luella, was born in 1899. My grandfather served in the First World War and they were married a few years later. In photos of my grandmother during her youthful years, I can’t imagine she was a flapper or a roaring twenties girl, but she did get to vote in the election the first year women were allowed to vote, one hundred years ago this summer. Her two children were raised during the 30s and 40s as they battled the economic depression and another world war.
My grandparents had a house in town in Fort Wayne, but moved to the farm in Dunfee when the children were young, as did most families during the Depression. By the time I met her, she was in her 50s and quite old according to my young standard.
Luella had a green thumb and could grow anything from rhubarb to green beans to berries to lettuce. I spent long hours with her in the garden, and admittedly, I hated every moment of it. If I could get away with it, I snuck away into the rhubarb patch with a tin cup of sugar. Sitting in the middle of the patch, I pulled out the rhubarb one stalk at a time, wiping it on my shirt and dipping the beautiful red rhubarb into the cup of sugar. I never told her I did this, but she knew by the stomachaches I had all night long. It did not deter me as I was back in the patch a few days later.
Retrieving supplies from her cellar was another event. My sister Jessie and I gathered apples stored in the cellar. We also placed jars of bacon grease gently on the shelf … along with 50 more jars! The cellar was dark with a dirt floor full of spiders and all kinds of creepy things, but it was an adventure to head down to that dark cellar. My grandfather, Walter, kept his homemade soap in the cellar, hanging in old grapefruit bags. Sometimes we had to retrieve a cake of soap. As I remember, it was disgusting.
When friends or neighbors or relatives stopped in to pay a visit close to suppertime, Louella always invited them to supper … as she called it. Each time I followed her into the kitchen and asked the same question, “What will you feed everyone? There is nothing in the refrigerator?” She would laugh at me, and as easily, as if she had a magician’s red cape and black hat, dinner would appear for everyone. I never learned that trick. I also never knew her secret ingredient for potato salad. Never.
My grandmother could darn my socks, make dinner out of nothing, tend her beautiful garden, and take care of grandchildren without blinking an eye.
She left me her red plates. The red plate would appear at our place at the supper table when something wonderful happened. Or … something ordinary. The red plate meant everything to me. I received it for my birthday or winning the spelling bee or getting a part in the school play, it did not matter. There was always the red plate. We never knew who would get it!
I think about Luella a lot these days. I would love to talk with her about the flu of 1918. I would like to know how she fed folks with nothing in the refrigerator, or how her garden was so beautiful. Always.
My own belt is tightened as we live through this. All my secondary jobs are gone … no festivals or storytelling events. Nothing. No AirBnb guests until the pandemic passes.
I go to my refrigerator at suppertime and think about Luella. It is not that I cannot buy groceries, but I want to make do, as she would say. I want to learn the art of using a bit of this or a dab of that. I want to darn my socks, buy used books, garden with a flourish. Then I smile as I do those things anyway.
Every morning I put my schedule up on the chalkboard in my dining room. I used to use it for guests to welcome them or wish them a safe journey home. Now it belongs to me with a schedule for the day. At the top, I put my word of intention such as joy, love, peace, contentment.
Luella would laugh and be proud of me as I grew up to be her. Tonight I will even eat supper on my red plate!
