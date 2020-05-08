Recalculating. Recalculating is our new mantra. We have been using it every day for two months along with disappointing. Each morning I get the paper to see what is new … what is lost … what is gained. I know I am not the only one to react sadly to the canceling of the July 4th activities. I love singing in The Americana (thank you to Karen Shelton). I love the parade and the fireworks, I mean, who doesn’t? I love music on the Square or in the park or early morning yoga under the trees.
We wait so many months for summer and the activities so we are all disappointed, of course. But wait a minute; it does not stop there, does it? Absolutely not. There are silver linings to everything. Everything. All of you reading my column live in Small Town U.S.A. If you are in doubt, please look out your window. My little purple house is splendid in color as the crab apple trees in the front yard are almost out in full bloom. All around me, I see cherry trees, peach trees and the buds on the peonies (OK, right at this moment the peonies are covered with an old sheet!). The state park is bursting with redbuds so take a drive out there and have a picnic with those you are sheltering with or stay the distance with friends.
What new hobbies have your learned? I have taken up watercolor, although I have been advised not to quit my day job! I love listening to podcasts while painting away the afternoon. Who knew I would ever do that? I have friends learning guitar, learning French, taking on-line Yoga, baking the family bread. If you are with your children, this is your golden time. You will never have this time again.
Once, at Trine University, I had the great opportunity to teach the book, “Monuments Men.” No, I had not seen the film nor was I well versed in the subject, but I soon learned to love and respect the people and the story. During World War II, a group of men and women dedicated themselves to preserving the art in Europe.
This group became known as Monuments Men Foundation for the Preservation of Art. It is a fascinating story of the men and women who hid art to preserve it. In the dark of night and with much dedication, these folks worked tirelessly and fearlessly to save art and culture for generations to come. They did not do it for themselves; but for us. Artwork is still being found to this day.
This past week, Motoko Fujishiro Huthwaite, died. She was the last of the 27 women who participated in this marvelous project to sustain art for generations to come. We thank her for her service. As I was reading about Huthwaite, a thought dawned on me. In a hundred years (give or take a few years) there will be stories about us and how we dealt with this pandemic that has seized us in griping ways. What do we want our story to look like in future generations when we are not here to tell it? Who will tell the last story? Who will be the last to live? Someday a news reporter will say, “It is with great sadness that the last living survivor from the coronavirus has died.” No more stories. No more complaining. No one will really care, will they? I hope you are journaling or writing your story as it changes each day.
I am as sad as you are, do not get me wrong. However, I am still among the living, and that is a very good way to start the day. I cannot be the last survivor; neither can you. Maybe one of our grandchildren will be, and they can tell the story. We really have a great story. Let’s find it. Let’s tell it.
It is Mother’s Day weekend. With the snow coming, I will probably stand outside Rachel and Aaron’s window unless they brave the cookout they are planning. I want to celebrate the young women in my sons’ lives who love my grandchildren. They are honored and respected by me. As for my own mom? She is 90 and still in love with her English husband, and so her story goes.
I leave you with this lovely quote written by Fra Giovanni Giocondo (c.1435–1515):
“The gloom of the world is but a shadow. Behind it, yet within our reach, is joy.”
LOU ANN HOMAN-SAYLOR lives in Angola at the White Picket Gardens where you can find her gardening or writing late into the night under the light of her frayed scarlet lamp. She is a storyteller, teacher, writer, actress and a collector of front porch stories. She can be contacted at locketoftime@aol.com.
