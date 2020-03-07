When the snow came, I shoveled the front steps and sidewalk, but left off the back porch and driveway. (It will melt, right?) So last Friday when I took off for my first adventure, I trudged through the snow dragging the suitcase. (Okay, it was Kathy’s borrowed suitcase)! I was heading to the Fort Wayne International Airport in a temp of 13 degrees and a defunct heater in my Jeep, Miss Lola! Amazingly we survived, met my sister, and headed off to North Palm Beach to see our mom and our uncle.
Since my mom moved to England, she visits the United States once a year. The six of us kids take turns visiting her in Florida. At 90 she is still beautiful, on her own, and as feisty as always. We take pictures at the beach, eat out at The Two Drunken Goats, and tell stories late into the night … if you call 10 p.m. late into the night. After three days we head back to Indiana, where the snow has melted and the temperature risen.
I spend one day at home checking out Lee’s handiwork. He is redoing some floors and painting walls while I am gone. I check in with friends and a few other tidbits, wash my clothes, repack the bag and head out to the airport to travel back to Florida. This time, I head over to the other side of the state to spend the rest of the week with Adam and Tara. It is Tara’s birthday, so I fill a bag at Libby’s on the Square and tuck that into my suitcase.
My seat partner is talkative on this trip. I have noticed folks plug in to their music rather quickly or just stare straight ahead on these trips (except for my sister).
Joe, the guy next to me, is 40 and has never, ever been on an airplane. He is quite colorful and carries his clothes in a double-lined plastic bag which he puts under his seat. I am amazed he has never flown before. “Oh, I have traveled though,” he says.
He goes on to tell me he walked from Sarasota to Washington D.C., once. “That took seven months,” he went on to tell me. My eyes are wide open as we have this conversation. Curiosity is my best feature as I asked him why he did it. His reply? He wanted to know if he could do it with no money.
I met a guy once at The Hostel in the Forest in Brunswick, Georgia, who made the same trek, or at least was attempting to do so. The difference was that he was 25, and quit medical school because he was dissatisfied with material gains. He sold his “stuff,” his car, and carried only one backpack. I don’t know how far he got as I met him on Christmas Day in Georgia. He didn’t have a phone or email address so I never found out anything about him. Maybe he made it all the way up to Maine (it was winter!) and became a man who lives off the land; or gave it up and is now a prominent heart surgeon somewhere. Joe really likes this story.
Tara is waiting for me in shiny red high heels and a summer dress covered with poppies. She looks like a painting, a lovely painting. I am dressed in Indiana, clothes. It is always hard to shed the layers, even in Florida. The two of us celebrate her birthday with a lovely lunch with wine and her presents. She says I am her best present. That is a lot of responsibility.
Back at the house I marvel at the artistic work by Tara and Adam. I do not know how they became so clever, so classically artful. Every room in their Florida bungalow is beautiful. They also run an Airbnb and are full every night. Along with their day jobs and the Playin’ Hookey Charter Business, those two are on the move and so energetic.
My room is beautiful complete with a gift basket with a very old edition of “Treasure Island” with no copyright. There are other books and a gift from the Dali Museum. It is a lovely visit. Days are spent sitting out at their pool writing my new play and playing my ukulele. Dinners are for stories and candlelight.
Maybe I won’t ever come home. Or maybe I will take the long way and walk.
Don’t you just love spring break?
