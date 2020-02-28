The snow began to fall. It fell in silence and we all stayed in listening to the quiet. For me, it was extra special as Jonah has been staying with me, and I so wanted a snow day with him.
We started the day before with the predictions. I love telling him the farm stories, and this was a great opportunity to share a few more stories. “Well, on the morning of a big snow, I always gave out the chore list early. There was wood for the stove and the cook stove to carry in, fresh hay for the animals, food brought up from the root cellar. It was so much fun, but a lot of work!”
“It’s coming, no matter what the chore list.” I said to Jonah. “Are you sure?” he asked me. “Oh yea, it’s coming.” By later in the afternoon it began quite slowly. He continued to look at me quizzically. I smiled and nodded back that up with knowledge. “Time to bring in the wood,” and he just laughed.
Children think they are the only ones who profit from snow days, but oh, how I can tell a different story. Teachers are just as excited and happy. We do the snow dance, listen to the weather every fifteen minutes, and, if that isn’t enough, we go out and smell the air. Seasoned teachers can smell the snow before it ever arrives. I am sure I have that gene!
By the time we left the all-you-can-eat pancake supper at the Episcopal Church, the few flakes had turned into a giant snow globe. Jonah and his friend, David, were absolutely gleeful. I had to smile. I know that feeling. We could barely see to drive the few blocks home. We dropped David off, and inched our way home. Once inside, we shook off the snow, lit the candles, and put the kettle on. Once our minimum chores were finished, we went from window to window to watch. We went out on the balcony to catch a whiff of snow and watch our town from the top of the house. It was so beautiful.
By late in the evening, we both knew I was right and there would be no school in the morning. It was fun to stay up late, listen to the snow and let the candles burn low.
By morning, our world was simply magical. I loved tiptoeing into Jonah’s room and whispering to him that school was closed. He was so happy, and just buried himself back under the covers. For me, it was making the early morning coffee in that blessed quietness. In that morning, there were not enough words or photographs to describe the beauty. Every little twig and leaf and garden post carried a crowning of pearls and diamonds.
When my boys were little at the farm, I always had books wrapped up and waiting for the “big” snowfall. It was great fun to bring them out of the closet and surprise them with those books. The boys now have those books for their own families. I didn’t have a wrapped book for Jonah…I didn’t know it was going to snow, let alone storm when he came with his satchel last week, but we are never in short supply of poetry at this house.
I pulled out my copy of “Snow-Bound” by John Greenleaf Whittier, written in 1866. It is a long poem so we just read parts of it in the blue light of morning over a lovely breakfast complete with the last of the frozen red raspberries from the summer’s garden.
On the morning of the second closed school day, Aaron and Rachel returned to collect their boys. I left Jonah a note before I left for school. The note said, “I love you. Thank you for being here this week. I love you a bushel and a peck. Nannie (and a heart).” At the end of the day, Jonah called, “I had a great time, Nannie, I love you too. Did you get my note?” No, I did not get his note, but I promised to find it after we hung up. I was curious to find his note.
I did find it. At the bottom of my note, he wrote, “And a hug around the neck (with a heart).”
The snow day is over. The snow will melt. Spring will come. But in case I forget, I have a lovely note tucked into my “Snow-Bound” poem.
