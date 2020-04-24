OK, let us be perfectly honest here. I really do not like wearing the masks. No, I do not. I do not like them, Sam I am. Yet, I have a bag full of them. I believe I am the trial run for the masks made by Carolyn Powers. Each week she has a new design and Elten delivers it religiously on Thursday evening at 6. He hands a bag over to me with our Thursday night cocktail for our online event at 7. I always feel as if we are doing something illegal when he hands the bag over to me. I look around to see if anyone is watching! Sometimes I hand a bag over to him as well with odd grocery items here and there. This week he hands me a small turquoise basket full of pansies, a chocolate martini and a new mask, of course. Gifts of love.
During our cocktail hour, Carolyn always demonstrates how to wear the new mask. “New and improved,” she says from last week’s model. Indeed.
I do not have many opportunities to wear my masks, as the purple house is my refuge. I do wear it when I pass out Boomerang Backpacks (thanks to Kara Peterson Conrad for all her hard work) and I wear them for my every-other-week shopping trip.
Today is that day. Shopping used to be a lot easier, let’s face it. Now I gather my shopping list, my winter coat (will it ever be spring), my shopping bags, my ATM card and a bag full of masks and hand sanitizer. I check all of these items off my list before I leave. Lola, my Jeep, is quite happy to have me take the driver’s seat and take a scud around town. (I do believe she is lonely these days!)
I head over to the ATM and sanitize the machine before putting in my numbers. When finished a young man in an old red truck pulls in behind me. I put my hand up to have him wait while I resanitize the machine for him! (Why do I think he might not do that for himself?) He gives me a thumbs up as I get back into my Jeep.
I head over to Lakeside Market. I need some lovely items and honey bears for Carolyn. I try to chat and talk and I do my best. My mask kind of slides up over my eyes and when I pull it down, I go too far. When I finally return to Lola, I take off the mask which is a bit gummy from talking, I guess. I sanitize my hands and head out to Stroh’s to get apples for Kathy and fresh farm eggs. They will be closing in two weeks so I am glad I take the time. Again, I have a new mask. This time I am wearing the daisy one. We chat about apples and the coming season.
Back to car, I take off that gummed-up mask, sanitize and move on to Aldi’s. A new mask, the list, the shopping bags and I am in. (No quarters required during a pandemic! That is good because I can never make it work!) A young employee sanitizing each cart from top to bottom greets me. Aldi’s is not crowded and I carefully move around. I say something to another customer, because I must talk. I tell her something funny, and she looks at me. I tell her I am laughing, but she cannot see it. In the loveliest of ways she says, “I can see your smile in your eyes.” My day is made.
Rural King completes my list of chores. A new mask … well, you know by now. It is so sad there is no coffee or popcorn, but I have come for garden seeds and a new tool for the garden. I gather all of my purchases, chat to workers, and head back out. That is my last stop. Errands completed. It took me three hours with all the mask changing, sanitizing, etc.
I bring everything home, wipe down products, and put my errand clothes in the washing machine.
I have one more mask. Clean. Untouched. It is purple, my favorite. I put it on and go to the old mirror in my room to have a look. I laugh at myself, and it is true, I can see my eyes smiling.
So, when I see you in town, I am smiling … for now and for always.
