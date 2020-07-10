“In a rainbow-colored station wagon that smelled like a real car, the relatives came,” wrote Cynthia Rylant in her book “The Relatives Came.”
Abe and Kristin did not quite come in a rainbow-colored car, but their Yukon was full of supplies and children, and coolers and snacks, enough to last a summer. They also drove through the mountains, spent two days on the road, until they pulled up to my house. The squeals and delights of the children are heard all through the neighborhood, and my little purple house opens her arms wide.
With four bedrooms in my house, each child is able to have their own room. (Finally, no cribs, no playpens, no high chairs!) Each room has small gifts waiting with beds covered in my grandmother’s quilts. The twins, now age 3, are so excited they cannot contain their happiness as they explore each little nook and cranny of this old house. (The grown-ups move in with Aaron and Rachel!)
As a child, I can remember my first memory of my grandmother’s house. Maybe these memories were told to me, and that is the only reason I remember them, or maybe there are photos. Although, I have no photos to jog my own memory, but many I do remember. The screen door always slammed shut. Always. The grown-ups were always telling us not to slam the screen door. Always. The gardens were abundant as my grandmother had a green thumb. As a child, I had no idea how much work went into those gardens. (I have a great appreciation now!) My sister, Jessie, and I sat by the hour in the rhubarb patch with our tin cups of sugar. Of course, we were up all night with the occasional, “I told you so,” coming from our grandmother’s lips. We loved the gooseberries too, although we both hated gooseberry pie. My grandmother picked green beans by the trash bag, giving most away, but cooking up the remainder with bacon and smothering the beans in the grease. Never had I loved green beans more than those summers. There were cherries for pies, and early spring brought the dandelions to think out our blood.
After a week, Abe and Kristin leave for their yearly week off! (I really do not know where they went) leaving me completely in charge of the four Charleston Children. We set up our own house rules, stack up the books, gather a few movies, fill the fridge and cupboards with everything on their list and begin our own journey. Um, no, it is not easy. Wow … there are lots of kids with lots of ages, but we co-exist on the loveliest of terms. Days are long and end at the stroke of midnight when I cannot stay awake another minute.
We stay put except for the occasional travel to a ball game to watch Graham or Jonah play and then let Aaron treat us all to ice cream. The girls meander back and forth between my house, Aaron’s and Rachel’s house, and the library. It is great fun for them to live in a neighborhood and take a quick stroll to town. They can’t do that at home!
Brianna plans a French tea party in my garden. She designs and sends out invitations to Kathy and Rachel. We bake and clean and plan for our afternoon event. Brianna greets our guests at the gate strewing rose petals around them as they walk under the greeting sign. It is very much a grown-up girl’s tea party. We have conversation about the crops, and our families, and the virus, I mean, who isn’t talking about that these days. The twins stay inside and watch the “Stinky Dirty” show.
We have more adventures ahead of us such as the Farmers Market, more ball games, and maybe we can get Aaron to buy us ice cream again. However, for the most part, we just hang out here watching the garden grow, reading books by flashlight and telling each other how much we all love each other. At night, late (very late), I tuck each one into bed sending them off to dreamland with kisses and flashlights in their hands in case they wake up in the dark.
The parents will return. They will all go home, but we will remember this summer as being the best ever.
“When they finally had to leave, they were sad, but not for long. They knew they would be together next summer.” — Cynthia Rylant.
