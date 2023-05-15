I watch the weather daily. Will it rain? Will it not? Will it rain? Will it not? Of course, in the end, it did rain but no one seemed to care!
The event had already been postponed due to chilly, cloudy rainy weather, but we all know the show does go on! By show, I mean the yearly pancake breakfast held in my quadrant in town! By some lucky chance, or possibly because I signed up for it, the pancake breakfast is held in my back yard. Or, I should say in my driveway as the yard was a bit soppy for tables and children.
Once a year we gather to celebrate the tapping of the maple trees in our quadrant by making pancakes and sharing our maple syrup. We all look forward to this day.
The tables and chairs arrive early and fill my driveway expectantly waiting for hungry folks and children. Because we do this as a community, most of us have more than one job for the morning! Griddles are set up as my windows are unlocked and opened to drag the cords through my house! Fruit salads, butter slabs, dishes, silverware all magically appear on the tables throughout my small patio. I cover the tables with colorful cloths, and make sure little butter knives are placed on the butter dishes!
I make coffee in the kitchen enough to feed a small army and set out cups and cream and sugar. Another table is set up as a diaper shower for Anna and Aaron Miller who are expecting a set of twins in July. Boxes and boxes of diapers seem to appear on a table which already holds two diaper bouquets … one pink and one blue for the twins. Anna and Aaron already have three little girls and arrive at our breakfast in a 12-seater van as all their kids will be in car seats.
Before we actually start the procession, Nate Simons welcomes all the guests and shares his thoughts and a prayer. This entire idea was the brain child of Nate and Aimee Simons as they work to build community within our quadrant. We tapped our trees in February, well, some of us did. My two trees did so well that I absolutely could not keep up and had to loan them out to other willing folks! As Nate looks around at friends and neighbors, he smiles ear to ear and shares this thought with us, “A neighbor that spends time together becomes friends. Friends grow into family and family means community.” I love these words.
The griddles are finally hot and master pancake flipper, Lee Sauer, begins his chore along with Denny Doerr. The trays are soon full of fresh, hot pancakes and the line of folks follow along the path of sausages, fruit salads and the pancakes before taking their seats. I watch happily as neighbors introduce themselves to one another. It seems as if no one takes just one plate full of pancakes, but there is plenty to go around for seconds and even thirds. We definitely ooh and ahh over everyone’s maple syrup. The colors of the syrups are all varied…from light to dark. I even pull out one of my coveted jars of syrup to share!
Aimee passes around the sign-up sheet for all our summer parties as we divide the work among our friends and neighbors. I sign up for January even though most of the neighbors are not sure about meeting outside in January.
“But,” I say, “it will be fun in the snow. We can have hot chocolate and cookies.” I guess we shall wait and see about that one!
We are almost finished when the rain starts. Brightly patterned umbrellas show up but our spirits are not to be daunted by this!
And just as quickly as we set up, everyone pitches in to clean up. The tables are wiped down and folded back up, the cords pulled out of my windows, the platters washed, the huge mound of diapers is gathered up and put in the 12-seater van!
Nate still smiles from ear to ear knowing it has been another successful event in our neighborhood. I look at Nate as a modern-day Johnny Appleseed, spreading the seeds of community instead of apple seeds.
Building community takes time and a commitment, but as Nate says, neighbors become family and family becomes community.
I wash up the coffee pot and my kitchen. Another year. Another community breakfast.
