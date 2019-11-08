On this beautiful autumn day, thoughts swirl in my head as quickly as the falling leaves. How can we not be grateful every day for waking up and passing through? Yet, there are those around who lament the coming winter. I am perhaps the lucky one who still delights in winter! I cannot explain it. Maybe it is the coziness of the early darkness with more time to read, write and be with friends? Maybe it is the fact that there is no more yard work to do and I can just look at my unpainted fence and not worry about it because I cannot paint in the winter. Maybe.
One by one, I carry my Halloween decorations up to the attic closet. I kept them out as long as possible, but a week later, I need to put them away. Turning the clock to Halloween is always my favorite, but now another year passes and up they go. I do keep out the orange twinkle lights, though, as a tribute to the beauty of autumn.
As each one goes into the closet, I carefully pull out the Thanksgiving pieces. I do not have too many of them, but enough to remind me of the thankfulness of the upcoming season. Each piece is wrapped in tissue paper, and I lovingly pull them out and set them in the dancing sunlight. One such piece goes into my own room and I sit it next to my gratitude journal. Last Christmas I gave out gratitude journals to everyone on my list. I wanted to keep one for myself, but ran out so my friend, Ellen, bought me one.
Today I look through it. The words of gratitude are of small events, not big earth shattering or life changing, but the smallness of life. A late night snow. Hot soup on a cold night. The first daffodil. Sleeping with the windows open. Fireworks into the night. Picking the last tomatoes and peppers before the frost. The first frost.
Perhaps I (we?) have learned that gratitude comes in small packages. When I was younger, I hoped it would be grander, you know. One time I came off the stage at the Johnny Appleseed Festival into the waiting handshake of a Hollywood producer. He happened to be visiting Fort Wayne and, as a guest, they thought he would enjoy the festival. He did. He loved my show. Of course, I usually come off the stage to greet friends or family or just pack up my gear and go reward myself with an apple dumpling. On this particular day, he shook my hand and asked for my card. Yes, I had a card and fumbled around in my bag to bring it out. He told me I have a wonderful voice and a great stage presence and he could use me in Hollywood. A movie? A TV series? I thought about it all the way home, and shared the news. It did feel a bit unbelievable that a Hollywood producer would be at Johnny Appleseed just as I was doing a show. But isn’t that how stars are born? Yes!
I waited until January to call him. I also had his card. I was nervous to call, but I did. I got his secretary and related to her the story I just told you. There was silence. Then she spoke. “He died in November.” I whispered it over and over into the phone. Even now as I whisper it, my eyes swell up. I was sad over his death, but I selfishly thought of myself.
In my lovely imaginative brain, I had myself packing up the farm with the boys and heading west to be the next Laura Ingalls Wilder … or something like that. The one chance. Perhaps we all get that one chance. Life happens. Of course, now I think, what would my life have been like had he not died? Maybe nothing would have come of it. Maybe everything would have come of it.
I am, however, content to be everyone’s storyteller, a gardener, a friend, a family member, contributor to this small village and a small town writer who records our daily lives.
So let these autumn leaves fall. Light a candle at dusk. And in the holy darkness, always give a prayer of gratitude for that which is plain and simple.
Norbert Krapf once wrote, “Give thanks for the wealth of the ordinary rolling in from cloudy gray across prairie green.”
LOU ANN HOMAN-SAYLOR lives in Angola at the White Picket Gardens where you can find her gardening or writing late into the night under the light of her frayed scarlet lamp. She is a storyteller, teacher, writer, actress and a collector of front porch stories. She can be contacted at locketoftime@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.