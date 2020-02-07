I love going to the movies, I really do. There is something spectacular about sitting side by side in the theater and sharing the experience. I love listening to other folks laugh or cry just as I am doing and then chatting with strangers in the bathroom afterward. Quite magical actually.
Now we are in the middle (or the end?) of the Oscar season and buzz. For the second year in a row, Carolyn and I are on the Oscar tilt-a-whirl. It started back in November when I cautiously approached the subject, “So, are we in? Another year?” Of course, we were in for another year and the race began.
My studio became (and is still) littered with articles about the movies from KPC to the New York Times to the Washington Post to anything else that provides us information. The best information is to go see the movies!
As a kid, I loved the movies even if I was a bit oblivious to the Oscars. My mom and dad took all of us out of school to see “The Sound of Music.” I remember thinking that the movie must be important to take us out of school, and we loved it! The day before I left for college, I took all my brothers and sisters to the Rialto in Fort Wayne to see “Heidi.” I guess it was my going away movie. In addition, the movie, “You’ve Got Mail,” became an important one for me. I watched it four times in one day at the theater.
It is great having The Brokaw Movie House in town. It seems I spend lots of my free time there and always have a comment or two for Dave. Sometimes I think I am personally responsible for his movie choices, at the least the ones I want to see! (Thanks, Dave!)
The Strand brought lots of color to our downtown also. I still miss hanging out there and listening to the stories even without going in to the movies. Once, I went to a midnight opening of a movie … I do not even remember now what it was. I was so excited to go to this event. I went alone so no one to chat to or keep me awake and I fell asleep curled up in one of the chairs. When I woke up, the theater was dark, no one was in there, and it was quite creepy. Luckily, someone was still cleaning up in the lobby. I did not want to spend the night alone in The Strand!
Following the Oscar trail is always a challenge for us. We usually check in each morning to see what is where. Our first love is The Brokaw, but sometimes we have to follow the stars to Auburn, to Fort Wayne, to the Cinema Center, to the Video Store, to the library and to Netflix and Amazon Prime. We still have the shorts and the animated films to see, which will be tomorrow afternoon at the Tibbits in Coldwater, Michigan. (We are really cutting it close here!)
You want my predictions, right? I will give you my predictions and my personal choices. I think our next job could be similar to Siskel and Ebert. We could call ourselves Homan and Powers! My predictions are based on viewing each film and choosing for myself. For best picture, I vote for “Little Women,” but that one will not win. The winner will be “1917.” I am voting for Renee Zellweger in “Judy” for best actress. She will win. Original screenplay goes to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but I loved “Marriage Story.” Best director will be Sam Mendes. Best actor in a leading role will be Joaquin Phoenix, but my vote goes to Adam Driver. (Do you not love that man?) Best supporting actor will go to Anthony Hopkins. He was brilliant in “The Two Popes.” Best actress in a supporting role will be Laura Dern in “Marriage Story,” but wow, Kathy Bates was wonderful, too, in “Richard Jewell.”
I won’t go on and on about make up or costume design, unless you want me to? There were so many movies and my list is full.
Tomorrow night Carolyn and I will wear our fake diamonds and fancy dresses. Elten will make specialty cocktails and the party will commence. We have not decided on a prize for the winner yet, but we will.
Most of all, what a fun way to spend a cold winter … good friends, popcorn and movies. Cheers!
