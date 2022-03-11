An early spring break finds me boarding a plane for Charleston. It is not the warm weather I seek. It isn’t even the history and culture I crave, but it is the love of the four Charleston children that woo me back.
This time the trip came as a surprise to them. How fun it was to surprise them when I went with Abe to pick the littles up from school. I promised them when I left after Christmas that I would come back in 100 days. Faith kept asking me in the car, “Are the hundred days over???” Laughing I had to reply that it was not quite a hundred days, but close to it.
Surprisingly, there is actually a hint of winter (maybe early spring?) here in Charleston. The grass is still a bit brown, the buds are swelling, but not bursting with color. And there is that touch of coolness that is only offset by a sweater or sweatshirt. We are all in the mood for the upcoming holidays! Pi Day on March 14, St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, the full moon on the 18th, and the first day of spring. Of course, each holiday deserves its own celebration. Cherry pie for Pi Day. Cut out cookies for St. Pat’s and sprinkling the garden with dried rose petals for spring along with singing. Actually, all of the days will require singing.
It seems as if we have become a singing family as each child now has his or her own ukulele. The twins are 5 and are able to hold the uke and strum properly. In fact, Faith has practiced so much she has a blister on her thumb. “The sign of a true musician,” I told her. We play and sing and traipse all over the house as if we are the Von Trapp family. When I mention that reference to them, I do get a blank stare. Oh my.
Holly and Brianna are both in chorus and in drama. We walk around the house quoting from Macbeth, “Is that a dagger I see?” I love that these children love the things I love … art, music, theater, drama.
Before I left for Charleston, Carolyn and I squeezed in another movie for our Oscars Party. This time we watched “Macbeth!” It was a brilliant show with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Spectacular is a word I would like to use about this film. Of course, every film I watch I think, “This one is the winner!” They are all really wonderful this year. I was glad to have that film under my belt as the best movies here (in the Homan theater) are Paw Patrol. If you have littles in your life, you will know exactly what I am talking about! Luckily the older girls and I can practice the monologues after we tuck them into bed. We are all well-versed in the “Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow…” speech.
I have also noticed that many of us are reminiscing about the pandemic that struck the United States two years ago this week. Two years ago seems like yesterday, yet doesn’t it feel as if it really were years and years ago? Carolyn and I were headed out to ukulele camp. We did not go. The Steuben County Theatre (remember us?) was just ready to start up with our St. Patrick’s Day improv and schedule for the year.
Most events are flying off the shelves these days so there is much to smile about there! And yet, I do think back to those days without too much remorse. I loved putting my Paddington Bear out on the steps, along with everyone else, to make the children smile. I did love taking boatloads of Zoom classes, and I still do that! I also loved the quiet of less cars about, and the sounds of children playing filled my neighborhood.
And even though all is not right in the world, we do have the simple things in life to be grateful for, and maybe that is more important than ever. The warm winds of spring will surround us this week. Bikes will be pulled out of garages. Robins will dot the landscape of northern Indiana. The crocuses are just ready to bloom with bright colors. And among all of this, we have words of poets to get through each day.
“The year's at the spring,
And day's at the morn;
Morning's at seven;
The hill-side's dew-pearled.”
— Robert Browning
