There is always hope, even in the midst of eulogies.

On this morning I put on my favorite black dress, which is actually a hand me down from Ellen, but I don’t mind. I add my pearls knowing, of course, they are not real, but a nice touch for the day. Jacket, helmet, backpack and a fresh box of Kleenex in my bike basket and I am ready for the day.
The theater, which doubles as my classroom, is dark with the impending rain. I turn on the lights, open the blinds a bit and get ready for my students. One by one they arrive, masked, but ready to spend this hour and a half with me. There is not a day of teaching that I am not incredibly happy to be with these students. We joke, we jest, we chat about my maple syrup adventures while I get the Zoom class ready as well. I always tell them they do not have to listen to me talk until the class actually begins. The truth is, I just love the before-class chatting, and I expect they do, too.
Finally, all is in place, the clock ticks off the seconds and it is time to begin. Today we share eulogies. It is a once a semester assignment. The week before during my “eulogy” lecture I shared the eulogies I gave for my grandmother and my father. All is hushed and quiet. A few students have given eulogies, but most have not.
“You will give them,” I say, “in your life, you will give them.”
The eulogy assignment is simple, and they have artistic freedom. They can choose an inanimate object or make up a person, or give a tribute to someone they lost, but didn’t eulogize at the time.
The word eulogy can be traced to the 15th century. It is from the Greek work, eloges, which actually means “song of mourning,” according to the Mirriam-Webster dictionary. Sometimes it is just a glorious speech or praise. Lincoln’s Gettysburg address is often referred to as eulogy. The most famous eulogy ever given was in 431 by Pericles when he gave the funeral oration of the Peloponnesian War.
As I speak one of my students gets the expected call from his mother that his grandmother died. We stop the class to share our thoughts. Later he tells me he will be flying home, and he will give the eulogy thanking me for the courage and the know-how.
Another student sends me an email asking if it would be OK to bring along her roommate to be the “dead” person. I smile as I answer that one knowing I do not get those emails too often.
With the Kleenex in place, the lights dim, we begin. I give them my full attention. We all do. It is so easy to know which ones are made up, but as long as they follow the rubric, it is fine. There is one for Abe Lincoln. There are gripping stories of lost classmates due to car accidents and there is one that leaves us all pale as he speaks of his friend’s suicide. The class is silent. We let the gravity of the situation pull us together. There are a few pets … dogs, cats, goldfish. Many give eulogies for grandparents. These go straight to my heart as I listen to the love they have for these lovely family members. The Kleenex in the box begins to diminish during these speeches. I weep along with them.
New to the eulogies this year are the ones on the pandemic. As we reach our year of loss, the students know it all too well. One of my freshman students can’t control the tears as she laments her senior year. She speaks of her lost softball season, the prom, the loss of graduation, the sadness of not saying goodbye to her friends and teachers, and the loneliness of Zoom classes.
Right in the middle of class, the email comes through from Trine University President Earl Brooks II. One of my students immediately puts his hand up and tells us about the email. “Can I read it?” he asks me. “Sure, of course,” although I do not know what is in the email. He stands up as if he, too, were Pericles addressing the troops.
With hands flinging he reads that our campus will return to normal next fall. My entire class cheers. I smile also behind the mask of safety.
There is always hope, even in the midst of eulogies.
