This is the week for celebrating and reflecting. It does not matter if you celebrate the Solstice or Christmas or any other holiday or the recently past Hanukkah, we join hands during this week to be grateful.
I think this year I have more gratitude than I have ever had. Yet, sadness, too. What we are missing weighs heavily on our hearts. But I, the eternal optimist, see this opportunity to be quieter than usual, or to be more reflective than usual. I am finding my own poetry book filling up faster than usual with these thoughts.
This week the voices of the past mingle and hold court within the walls of this old house. I hear the laughter, the music, the stories. I see the faces of all who have entered this purple house and see their art of signatures on my greeting wall. When my imaginary guests and family and friends have left, I hear the furnace chug. It is OK. Hope is eternal, and hope is coming.
I still play music and bake cookies and light candles as these ghosts of the past visit me. There are the few who are allowed inside my domain and for those folks I am grateful. And so, it was on Thursday evening, with music playing and cookies baking, I heard a knock on the front door. I was still thinking it was the ghosts of the past, but again I heard it.
I went to the front door and opened it with absolute great delight. There on my steps and spilling all over the snow-covered walk were my neighbors, Aimee and Nate Simons, with a neighborhood choir singing into the cold night air. If happiness could be saved, I would have rolled it up into a snowball and tucked it into my freezer, but as it was I just kept smiling and listening. I was spellbound by this unexpected surprise. I did have enough sense to grab my phone to take a photo. If I can’t keep it tucked inside a snowball, I could at least have a photo.
They left singing Merry Christmas as they sojourned on throughout the neighborhood. I heard their voices over the snowy yards. Back inside I took out another batch of my grandmother’s sugar cookies. It seemed appropriate to make hot chocolate and reminisce about my own caroling youth.
My dad was our youth director of our church when I was in the middle grades. He was funny and smart and our youth group was full of energetic young teenagers. At Christmas he always took us caroling around the neighborhood of the church. I can’t remember the look on the faces of the recipients. Funny how I don’t remember that. I think I (and the rest of the youth group) was too busy flirting with the boys to remember that. After an hour of singing, we headed back to the church for cookies and hot cocoa. It was such a lovely evening. I actually had not thought of that for many years until Thursday evening. That one act of kindness seemed to wash away any bit of sadness I had left over for this season. I am grateful for Aimee and Nate for taking up residency in my neighborhood.
In this the holiest of all weeks, my heart is very full. I want to thank you again for being such faithful readers of this column. I look forward to spending this time with you every week. You also fill the chambers of this house.
Reflect. Observe. Feel joy. Go outside and watch the spectacular evening show as Saturn and Jupiter finally dance together. I have been watching them since April. Bake the cookies. Sing the songs. And, if you want to write to me, I will write back this week and send you cheer or a poem. I do promise you that.
It is time for tea. It is time to add another poem to my book. It is time to remember this world is splendidly spectacular.
Merry Christmas!
P.S. I am adding this to my column this week. Many of you have written for the bird food recipe. After I clear it with Friends of Pokagon, I will send it out to you. Also, if you have a nomination for Secret Santa, please get it in to me. There is still time. Next week will be our Secret Santa column. Please let me know if there is someone who should be recognized or remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.