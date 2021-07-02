I arrive home to monsoon rains that drench my garden, my yard and steam up my windows. I do love the sound of rain, but, well, enough is enough. Finally, the clouds part and the lost and forlorn sun begins to reign once again. The temperature drops and my windows fly open as the cacophony of the summer crickets and songbirds fill the quiet void in this old house.
The weather changed just in time to allow the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to set up so the show could go on at Pokagon State Park. I pack up my chair and wait for the chariot to arrive … Elten and Carolyn’s van. I have the park pass so we are ready to go.
If you were there (and I hope you were) you will know of the magic and the beauty I will share with you. For some reason the sky was the bluest I have ever seen and the water on Lake James was sapphire blue with sparkling diamonds dancing in the early evening sun.
We set our chairs down close to the tent, close to the music and just spent time watching folks do the same. A wave to neighbors, a nod to those I didn’t know, and a spellbound moment to let time stand still. As I watched and listened to the crowd filling in the gaps, I couldn’t help but think of Mary Oliver’s poem, “When Death Comes.” Yes, that is an odd poem to think about during a lovey evening, but I did think about it and the joy of simply living.
The folks in the Philharmonic filled in the gaps, too, taking seats, chatting with one another and tuning their instruments. At 7:30 (promptly) Nicky Ball welcomes us, thanks the sponsors and the concert begins. I do not think I have ever heard lovelier music. Maybe it was because we have not had any concerts for so long. Maybe it was because the night was magical and the music floated through the park and across the water. And, maybe it was because the Philharmonic was spectacular.
There were times to sing … times to stand to pay our respect … times to clap. Once during the show, Carolyn leaned over and said, “When I was a kid, my dad took us out in the boat to watch the fireworks. I had forgotten. What a lovely memory.”
Does music do that for us? As I listened I thought about my dad and all the concerts we attended with him. He knew his music, and so did we. On Sunday afternoons, my dad played classical music on the giant hi-fi in the living room. We danced around Tchaikovsky and Mozart and Stephen Foster. We sang with show tunes and folk songs and even popular songs. I thought about that, too.
As the concert ended, we all landed on our feet with a thundering applause and lots of honking from the boats. Slowly we gathered our chairs, chatted with a few more friends and made our way home in the twilight.
The music stayed with me as I put on a pot of tea, and sat out in the garden until close to midnight. Coming back inside, I found an extra quilt in the closet that had been put away, but needed for this night. I also picked up my ragged director’s copy of “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder. My mind wouldn’t let me sleep though. I thought about the upcoming days in our sweet town … the Music Americana show, which is carefully and lovingly produced by Karen Shelton. I thought about the fireworks on the water and at the park, and the parade. I thought about Rachel getting her yard and house ready for family to visit … welcome back home, Adam and Tara … and I thought about the pure joy in just living.
These are the times I just want to go out on my balcony and shout to the world, “Don’t miss it. Listen to all the music. Watch every songbird. Hold on to your child’s hand until they slip away, and then hold on to their souls.”
Mary Oliver says it best…
When it’s over, I don’t want to wonder
if I have made of my life something particular, and real.
I don’t want to find myself sighing and frightened,
or full of argument.
I don’t want to end up simply having visited this world.
It is July 4th weekend, and everything is a go. Love it all, my friends, love it all.
