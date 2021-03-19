By the time you wake up, make coffee and get your paper, spring will already be here. She arrived at 5:37 this morning. I know this announcement of spring brings much joy into our conversation and our lives. In a way, it feels as if we have had winter for over a year now, and in a way, we have.
Of course, we would know spring is here, not just by the calendar, but by the way the sun slants causing the dance of shadows inside our houses. I see patches of sun where only darkness prevailed just a few weeks ago. I have also noticed that my windows need washing! Funny how I didn’t notice that in the winter.
My table is home to a bouquet of blooming forsythia branches. I didn’t know if they would bloom, but there they are yellow and bright on this spring morning. My own garden is saying “hello” with the blooming of crocuses and the fat buds of the daffodils. I am always amazed at this when just a few weeks ago my garden was completely covered in drifts of snow.
We can now (I think!) replace our snow shovels with the worn-out brooms on our stoop. Spring hiking boots can now come out of the closet and sit out on the back porch. This morning I made a quick call to Nicky Ball at the Nature Center at Pokagon. We haven’t had a good chat since the wreath making activity, and now spring is definitely here. One of the first signs of spring are the returning of the sandhill cranes. There is a pair at Pokagon and one a Trine Recreation Area. I loved listening to Nicky talk about these cranes.
Sandhill cranes mate for life, even so, the male must do the mating dance for the female. This should be happening soon, perhaps on the lawn of the Potawatomi Inn. Sounds like a field trip to me. Pack your lunch and go sit out on the park bench and see if you will be the lucky one to see the dance. I asked Nicky what the female does during the dance. “She just watches,” she said! I was so curious about the migration of the sandhill cranes.
“They leave later now in the fall and return earlier in the spring,” she said. Years ago, we would not have seen sandhill cranes in our area. We are so fortunate that they are choosing us.
Once I spent a day at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Center watching hundreds and hundreds of migrating birds. It was fascinating to listen to the sounds. You can still take a field trip there to have a look and a listen, or just go on out to Pokagon.
While at Pokagon, why not take the Hell’s Point challenge? It is an eight-mile hike that will do your heart some good after a long winter’s nap. Be sure to stop by the Nature Center to show them at least six good photos to prove you did the hike. If you do, you will get a lovely sticker and water bottle sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. You can do this hike on your own any time. You can also attend the Sunday Morning Boardwalk Birding Hike. This one meets at the deck of the Potawatomi Inn at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday. For now, don’t forget to register by calling the Nature Center, 833-3506.
Taking another stroll of the garden once the sun is up, I will check out more daffodil and tulip bulbs pushing out of the autumn leaves. It is now time to rake up the beds and trim away all the summer debris. I usually leave most of garden intact to give the birds more seed food and shelter for winter. It is also time for me to plant the seed potatoes. My grandfather would be pleased to know I am keeping his tradition alive by planting close to St. Patrick’s Day. I will also pop in a few spinach and lettuce seeds just to see if they will come up. The herb beds need a bit of attention also while I hunt for early chives.
Welcome spring. Come on in and stay for a while. I will put on the tea, and we will dream about flowers to bloom, warm days to sit in the sun, and nights to once again sit by the campfire with friends telling stories and making music.
