Leaving the Charleston Crew of four children after a month was full of mixed emotion.
My suitcase was repacked with the games, the memories, a few seashells, some grains of sand and a lot of tears. Saying goodbye is always hard for me, and this time was exceptionally hard, yet it was time to go home. Home to the purple house with school and events and friends waiting.
Two easy flights with an airport pick-up by Elten Powers. He even came into the airport to welcome me home and carry out the suitcase. He delivered me to my back door and just like Dorothy clicking her red shoes together, I was home. There were surprise gifts waiting for me inside.
Kathy made sure I had coffee cream and fresh flowers. It is nice to be missed and welcomed home. Aaron and Rachel and the boys hosted my welcome home supper. Rachel said the boys were jumping for joy to have me come home. They did, indeed, jump for joy with arms and hands stretching to the ceiling. My house has been a revolving door since then with friends stopping by, classes to attend, and find my life once again. Home.
Of course, I want everything to be just right, but then again, is it ever? My phone broke a few weeks ago and now I have a new one of which I am totally clueless. If you have called recently and left a voice mail, I have no idea where it is or how to get it. I think I will need to have Graham and Jonah teach me how to work this new phone.
But everything else is perfect, right? Not so fast there as I noticed a small leak coming from the bottom of my refrigerator. I put a pan under it and called Lee. Between the two of us, we could not find the problem. (FWI … I really thought I could find the problem?) Then the freezer quit working … then the refrigerator part stopped working. Of course, since I am an optimist, I kept checking every few hours as if magic could fix the problem. There are times magic works, seriously, but I guess I used up most of my magic in Charleston.
One more quick check on this rainy morning. No operating parts. No magic. Grabbed my keys, hopped into my car and headed off to the appliance store. I knew I wanted to buy local and I knew I wanted to buy rather quickly. I arrived at the store at 9 a.m. sharp. I was the only customer walking through the door at that time and was met by Dave Sanborn. The best part of buying local is that the owner is always there.
I had called the day before going on and on about my refrigerator which I thought was haunted, but that is another story. “I have come to buy my refrigerator,” I said to Dave. I brought the measurements and we started the search. He asked what I was looking for, and I did have a few ideas. The most important thing I wanted was to make sure my magnets would stick to the new fridge. I mean, my entire life is in photos on my refrigerator. Anyone walking into my house knows my whole life just by looking at my refrigerator with everyone I love smiling out into the kitchen.
While we were looking, I had to brag on my old refrigerator. I moved into this old house 20 years ago and still had the same one that came with the house. (Shannon, do you remember when you got that fridge??) I think 20 years of service is pretty good.
I finally chose the perfect one. It was easy. Painless. A quick sign on the credit card machine and it was mine.
I was pretty proud of myself for making this purchase so quickly. Once it took me a full year to buy a new set of silverware! The only daunting task is to now clean out the old one as the new one comes within the hour.
I want to thank Dave for helping me. It is so important to buy local. Good products. Excellent service.
As for coming home, I am settling in. I have unpacked, placed the seashells on my writing desk, tossed the sand into my garden with a wish. My crocuses are blooming and my daffodils have just come out.
Oh, and I have a new refrigerator! Thanks, Dave!
(0) comments
