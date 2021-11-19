It was cold this morning. I noticed ice in the garden and frost on the gate as I fumbled with the car keys and then drove through town. Small pellets of snow bounced off my windshield reminding me to get the scraper ready … it is coming! As I made my way to the circle I had to stop for a bit as the trucks and small cherry pickers were gathering on the Public Square to put up the Christmas lights. Although I am not a kid hoping for a wagon or a dolly (what do kids want nowadays?), I am thrilled when the town begins the decorating. I noticed the courthouse was decked in lights last night and today the town.
Of course, the lights can’t go on until the day after Christmas when we all gather on the Square at 5:30 when Santa throws his magic dust as Mayor Hickman counts down for us! It truly is magical to all the children and the adults. It has been a tough year for lots of folks, well really, a tough couple of years. Yet here we are watching the strands of garland reaching from the center of town up to the base of Miss Columbia. As other cars pass me, I wonder, are you watching? Do you feel the magic also?
Is the magic of the fairy dust or Santa sweeping down our chimneys on Christmas Eve still part of who we are? Is it the same as the trick-or-treaters meandering down the streets on foggy Halloween evenings and knocking on doors as they peer out of unfit masks until their bags are full? I wonder.
This semester I teach an 8 a.m. class. Motivating college students at that hour is always a challenge. I come whisking in after a short ride on my bicycle, pulling off my helmet and always remarking about the beauty of the morning. “Did you really bike this morning?” they ask.
I smile, “Sure, and it was marvelous.” Truly it is marvelous to hop on my bike early in the morning and let that cold November air seep it’s way down into my soul and get me ready for the day. I always ask if they saw the moon the night before, or if they noticed the beauty of Jupiter. I shout to myself, “Be present. Be aware. Be curious. Be grateful.” Above all, be grateful.
Maybe today is my favorite day as I cozily write in my studio watching the sun dance in my window. I know it is calling to me and soon I will join in the dance of light and shadow as I stroll through the frozen-in-time gardens. Ah, but that beauty is one of it’s own.
I read once that we should stand on the earth every day. Maybe to those of us in rural communities, that seems silly. But do we always stand on the earth? There are many who live in concrete cities that do not see the earth unless intentionally they stroll to the park. From apartment, to garage, to parking lots of concrete and steel buildings, their feet do not feel the roots of the earth fill them up. Make sure you do it once a day … yes, even in the snow. Take those moments to simply be grateful for small things.
Life changes and evolves and we need to keep gratitude even among changes, maybe most of all during changes.
Oh, I am grateful for the Thanksgivings of my youth as we spent time with my Uncle Dean and his family. It was tradition. As a kid I did not know tradition would change, but it did. As a young bride Thanksgiving was at a small table in northeastern Pennsylvania, then on to the farm years where everything on the table was grown by our own hands. Moving on to my small apartment, then to this old house.
The first few years the house was brimming with family, now family stays with Aaron and Rachel. They open their doors to all and the Thanksgiving dinner is held at dusk with candles and a view of the courthouse from their dining room table. Gratefulness for change we must be.
I have a gratitude journal. A few years ago, they were all the rage. Mine is next to my bed so I can remember to write every night. It is a simple way to give thanks. Most of mine are one word: daffodils, grandchildren, snow, morning coffee, this moment.
Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.