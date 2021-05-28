Years ago, when the moon was new and dreams were gathered by the edge of the water, I was just beginning this journey as a storyteller. We have all been there, you know, at the beginning when we knew something was about to happen or change. And I knew. But then again, dreams don’t come true if you just watch the edge of the water — you have to dive in — and so I did.
The Lily Endowment began to give Teacher Creativity grants in 1987. I didn’t write for one the first year, but in 1988 I wrote a grant to study storytelling across the United States. I received that grant much to my great surprise and happiness. The money allowed me to travel to New Mexico to spend time with storytellers. The money took me to Marblehead, Massachusetts, where I studied under two master storytellers with a concert concluding all the work. There were other adventures, too … festivals in Chicago, Indianapolis, Jonesborough.
I want to share one of those adventures with you today. In May of that same year, I traveled with my family to Jonesborough, Tennessee, to study with Donald David, Kathryn Windham and Ray Hicks. My boys were pint size and ready for adventure. We took them out of school for the week knowing the storytelling would enrich their lives for years to come. There were ghost stories at night in the old cemetery in Jonesborough. There were street festivals and small tents set up for stories.
One day was set aside for anyone willing to drive to Banner Elk, North Carolina, to spend the day with Rosa and Ray Hicks. We signed up, ordered our picnic lunches, studied the map and headed up into the mountains. At the time we drove a huge, old brown van. We knew if we met anyone on those curvy, mountain roads we would have to back up all the way down to the bottom. Once we got to Old Mountain Road, we knew Ray was right when he bragged that four states were visible on the top. We finally reached the cabin of Ray and Rosa.
Maybe it was like every other cabin on the mountain, but this was Ray’s cabin built by his grandfather in the 1800s. Ray was born in the cabin on Aug. 29, 1922. Ray was raised on banjo playing and telling tales. His grandfather came directly from Scotland and the Scott’s accent carried on through the family for generations; probably because they did not go anywhere so their dialect remained pure.
Once we arrived we sat out in the front yard just as the apple blossoms began to fall off the trees. Ray began his Jack Tales. One of my three whispered to me, “I can’t understand him.” I whispered back, “It will take a while to get used to it.” And it did.
As Ray told stories he rolled his cigarettes filling them with Prince Albert tobacco. He laughed heartily at his own stories. Ray was discovered in the 1970s and was soon a festival favorite around those parts. He never drove so folks came and picked him up and drove him to schools, universities, festivals. Wearing his bib overalls in his 7-foot frame, he was soon a favorite. Once he traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive his Lifetime Achievement Award at the Smithsonian Institute.
When not telling stories, I spent time with Rosa in the frugal wood-heated cabin. She was cooking away in the kitchen even though we had picnic lunches. Whenever Ray had a show she set up a table outside of the event to sell her homemade jams and jellies.
My boys spent the day climbing, hiking, exploring. Ray showed them trees and herbs and he knew the names of all the flora and fauna on his mountain. At the end of the day, we meandered over to the cabin of his cousin, Stanley Hicks, who made mountain instruments. I came home with my dulcimer. Both men are written up in the Fox Fire books.
As the sun began to set, we started heading on down the mountain back to our bed and breakfast in Jonesborough. I knew we had filled our cache for stories.
This week the cabin burned to the ground. Firefighters were unable to save anything from this historic site. I am just glad I have the stories to remember. I am glad my boys have the stories, too.
Stories always remain as long as we tell them.
