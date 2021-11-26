Santa arrived right on time last night. I think it is one of my favorite days of the year. The light dusting of snow added to the ambience of the evening. I love it when my town all comes together for this event. I love counting with Mayor Richard Hickman and blowing the magic dust to bring on the lights and hear all the “oohs” and “ahhhs.”
It is a magical evening for all the children and the adults as well!
December arrives this week. Last week I said November was my favorite, but I am moving on to choose December as my favorite. So many events and such great traditions. So, let’s chat.
December is the 12th month; however, it was the 10th month of the Roman calendar. December comes from the Latin word, “decem,” meaning 10.
One of my favorite events in December is St. Nicholas Day on the sixth. Children all around the world leave their shoes or boots out for St. Nicholas to come in the night to fill them up with candy and small gifts. I do this every year for Jonah and Graham. They set their shoes out and I bike over late to fill them up. Last year Jonah put out his giant hockey skates for St. Nicholas. It is a wonderful tradition. Pass this along to your kids and keep it going.
The Geminid Meteor showers appear on the 13th, which is perfect with a new moon. The full moon, the Cold Moon, appears on Dec. 18, but more on all of these events later.
Of course, the Winter Solstice arrives on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year or I should say, the day with the least amount of daylight.
What is going on in our community? I will put a list out so go ahead and cut out this column for your fridge!! (By the way, I will miss lots of events, I know that!!)
Tomorrow you can go on out to Powers Church for a service in that beautiful church. It was built in 1876 and is in the process of restoration. (Yes, donations are accepted!) The service begins at 3 p.m. I know the dulcimer group will be playing and that will be beautiful as it echoes off those old walls.
The Auburn Community Band will share their Christmas music in the old high school, the Steuben Community Center, on Thursday, Dec. 2. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Friday is First Friday in Angola with lots going on! There will be wagon rides from 5:30-8:30 p.m.. This is a great family event sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition. The rides will begin at The Brokaw and Sutton’s Deli. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies also! The Lettermen will also be performing at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts at 8 p.m. This is a ticketed event.
Sunday, Dec. 5, the Trine University Concert will perform at the T. Furth Center. This event begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public!
And what about Pokagon? There will be a Lantern-Lit Walk on the 11th from 7-8:30 p.m. There is no sign up this year, just meet at the Nature Center anytime for the mile walk. At the end there will be a bonfire and hot cocoa.
The Messiah will once again be performed by the Steuben County Festival Choir. This event is on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Furth Center. This is a ticketed event.
Last on my list is the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Pops at the the Furth Center on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and is a ticketed event.
Of course, between everything is Small Business Shopping (that is today and every day!), cookie baking, gift wrapping and your own events. Oh, isn’t it nice to have all of these events once again? Last year was a bit bleak without these events so make sure you go out and support your community. You know I will be doing that!
December is a month for celebrating, no matter what it is you celebrate. Remember to invite those who have no where to go to your festivities. Please remember the Blessing Boxes around the area. Just buy a few extra groceries when you do your shopping and drive them over. Have your kids fill the boxes!
As they say…
“Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat,
Please put a penny in the old man’s hat;
If you haven’t got a penny, a ha’penny will do,
If you haven’t got a ha’penny, God bless you!”
— Beggar’s Rhyme
