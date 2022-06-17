It is Father’s Day weekend, and I love all the comments and stories about dads and their kids. My own dad has been gone for 12 years, but I think of him every day and especially on this weekend.
Sadly, my dad has no grave or marker. I do not know the reason for this except my mom (maybe my dad?) chose not to do that. I really wish that was not their decision as I would love to put flowers on my dad’s grave or just go visit and have a good talk.
My dad was cremated after his death. My mom waited a few weeks before the service so I came back home to Angola and then flew back to Texas. The first thing my mom asked me to do was to go pick up the ashes. This was definitely a first for me. When I arrived at the funeral home I had to wait in the lobby before the ashes were delivered to me in a beautiful vase. I was so nervous driving back to the house in case I spilled it in the car!
When I arrived back to Mom’s, I promptly put it on the mantel over the fireplace. (Isn’t that where ashes belong?) Apparently not, as my mom had me move them. We held a private wake for my dad that night before the actual memorial the next day. Again, I carried the ashes to the church and set them on the altar. It was a lovely service. I gave the eulogy, which was such a hard thing to do. My brothers and sisters joined me in the front of the church to sing “Edelweiss” which was my dad’s favorite song.
When I was 18 I went to Germany to work as a bar maid in Oberaudorf for several months. I wanted to become fluent in German and felt that was the best way. I got a job and took off on my adventure. I lived in a Kaisersteuben with many chores from morning til night. My dad joined me in Germany for a few weeks and we rode the trains and visited all of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
One day we found ourselves being entertained by a lovely goat herder in the Alps. Of course, the goat herder only spoke German, but I was fluent by then, and Dad was catching on rather quickly. He picked a bouquet of edelweiss and handed it to me, which I pressed in my journal that night. My dad always loved the song and the story of the two of us hiking through the alps on that magical journey. So, singing it at his memorial service was so wonderful for me and all my siblings.
When we returned home that night after the service and the church dinner, I once again was carrying the ashes. I didn’t really know where I should put them, but my mom was sure they should go in the bay window in her bedroom. I did, indeed, set them there. Of course, the house was full of my siblings and their partners, and since I did not have one, I got to sleep with my mom. I remember waking up in the night and seeing my dad’s ashes in the moonlight on one side of me and my mom on the other side of me. It was definitely a surreal moment!
Those ashes remained on that windowsill until my mom met her Englishman and decided to marry once again and move to England. My sister and I were determined to fly down and rescue the ashes … just in case, but we didn’t make it. Actually, the ashes did not make it either. It is quite the mystery in our family.
Did someone else take the ashes and decide not to tell us? Did they happen to be sold at the auction because the vase really was quite beautiful? Did they end up at the local Goodwill? If the latter two events happened, I am sure someone was quite surprised!
It is good we can talk about that now. At the time we were all a bit horrified, but all families have stories and this has become one of ours.
I did buy a gold leaf in our park for my dad and attended that ceremony. I think tomorrow I will head out to the Commons Park and have a little chat with my favorite person. I have a lot to tell him!
