Finally the heat wave ended, the storms subsided, and the clouds parted. I think this was all done for the benefit of our town event, Cruise to the Monument. I biked on down to the square, parked out back, strolled through the alley way and found myself at City Hall ready for my volunteer work. I think I have always had a part in this event…sometimes helping out for registration, and two years with the Downtown Angola Coalition selling hot dogs and chili. (Does anyone remember the chili?) We made pots and pots of it and ended up with even more pots after the event. Really, I think so.
This year Maria Davis sent out a call for workers, and as I always do, I sign up. Volunteering and working in my town are second nature for me, and I love it. As I arrived the table was already set up and my co-workers for the evening, Lynne Tyler, Madeline Smith, and Karen Shelton were already there! I was early, but they were earlier. There was already a line for registration even though it was not time to start. I found my place at the table and started stuffing goodie bags for the folks registering their cars.
The lovely part about the Cruise to the Monument event is that everyone is so joyous. It doesn’t matter whether you have a car or you just come to enjoy the event, everyone is delighted to walk around the center of the city with no traffic. Once the streets are blocked off, Angola takes on a bit of a carnival atmosphere, although I did not see any cotton candy. (Someone should do that next year!) Bobbi Grill came by taking our orders for hamburgers grilled outside by the Rotary. “Yes, please!” I answered her. Irene Ulbrich from Caleo came by taking our coffee orders. “Yes, please!” I answered. Ken Shelton came by with pizza. “Yes, please!” I answered.
Not just car owners stopped by, but locals cruising the vintage cars passed by and stopped to talk. Aaron and Rachel popped by a few times just to check on me. (They did not offer any more food, but then again, all was well in that department!)
Finally, the registrations slowed down a bit, and we could chat with each other and sit back a bit and enjoy the music. Just as we decided to do that, Andy St. John ramped up the music just as Mayor Richard Hickman and cruise event coordinator, the aforementioned Maria, happened to be in front of us at the same time. Usually the two of them are out and about and popping around to check on us. But here they were as the music blared and as if on cue, the two of them took to the dance floor … well, at least the sidewalk. They drew quite a cheering crowd as they boogied it up for all of us. They laughed. We laughed. We took photos and gave them a standing ovation as they finished up with a bow. It was marvelous. It was spontaneous, and so fun.
It was a bit later that Andy played, “Downtown,” by Petula Clark. Well, the four of us sitting at the table grew up with Petula Clark, and as if on cue, belted out the song … every word, every motion. It was a lovely moment.
All too soon it was time to begin packing up of our supplies, taking down the table, hauling everything back in City Hall. When I came back outside Andy St. John was just finishing the packing up of their equipment. I stopped to chat for a moment. With his hand sweeping across the center of town, past the cars, Miss Columbia, folks beginning to amble on home, he said, “This is Angola.” I knew what he meant and nodded. “Where else can you find 300 vintage cars and a turtle. Again, I nodded.
Then I said, “Turtle?” Just then I looked down into a wagon pulled by a gentleman. There was a giant snapping turtle in the wagon which turned out to the 29 years old, his pet. We all stopped to pet him … quite gentle for a snapping turtle.
A perfect night for ambling across the square. Cars. Neighbors. Turtles. Yep, a perfect night.
