Kelly Lynch, vice president of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, stands along the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Tracks in Pleasant Lake as the first train excursion of the day arrives in town from Angola. People were shuttled between Pleasant Lake and Angola all day long as part of American History Fest that was being celebrated in Steuben County. Many of the guests on the train dressed in period clothing from the 1940s. Pleasant Lake played host to World War II reenactors over the weekend, as well as the rail excursions, and much entertainment.