When I was 6, my mom took my sister, Jessie, and me up to Petoskey, Michigan to go fishing with my grandpa. He was the dearest man and he was the best fisherman I knew. Of course, we only had one car and my dad needed it for work, so we took the train from Fort Wayne to Petoskey. It was an early evening train with many stops so we slept on the way. It was the most exciting event of my early childhood. We had new dresses and new patent leather shoes. I remember hearing them click on the floor of the train station in Fort Wayne. The train was so big and loud and I was so thrilled I could hardly speak.
That event has stayed with me always. Every so often I get the opportunity to travel by train. I traveled a few years ago in the path of Carl Sandburg with a question. Did Sandburg become a hobo because he was a writer or did he become a writer because he was a hobo? Well, I never actually answered the question, but I had a great time weaving his work with Hemingway, Fitzgerald and Steinbeck. Of course!
This weekend brought back all my experiences as I, once again, rode the rails from the Angola Depot to the Pleasant Lake Depot to take part in our American History Fest. I actually had a ticket for Sunday to leisurely ride the train, enjoy Pleasant Lake and ride back until I got a frantic message from Carolyn’s son, Mark, on Saturday.
“We need you to hurry to the train and hand out walking maps of Pleasant Lake.” I was just leaving Jonah’s first hockey game so I biked home, changed into my 1800s train costume and headed to Pleasant Lake by car. I grabbed the maps, and from that moment on I became (well, my own title) the Tour Guide for Pleasant Lake.
“Welcome to Pleasant Lake. Do you have luggage? Do you have a hat box? I will be happy to have the porter fetch your items.”
Most folks played right along with me which was delightful. Then I had the chance to point out the canteen, the Pleasant Lake Historical Museum and the walking tour.
This event was conjured up by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society Inc., to go along with our American History Festival held this weekend at Commons Park. They named the weekend train the Victory Flyer to celebrate the end of World War II. The steam locomotive No. 765, which was our train, was built in August 1944.
How can I tell you how spectacular this event was? So many folks were dressed in the 1940s period … dresses, shoes, hats, bowties, bandanas, pocketbooks, suspenders. Children were dressed up, too.
One after another these characters from another era stepped off the train into the newly formed World War II events.
The firehouse was turned into a canteen with a jazz band. Lots of couples danced away the afternoon. The food featured the famous Power’s Hamburgers, but you had to get there early! I was lucky enough to get two of them tucked away in a brown paper bag. (No, they did not stay for long in the paper bag!)
When not chatting with guests, I spent much time with the railroad guys. They also were dressed in period clothing, and were completely charming when not working the run. This is the lovely part of the weekend … everyone was a volunteer from the conductor to the great P Lake folks who also greeted everyone with a smile and a burger or a hot dog. Everyone.
By the time of the last departure at 5 p.m., I was once again seated in the passenger train waiting for the steam engine to hiss and the conductor to give the signal, “All aboard.”
Thank you to all the folks at Pleasant Lake and the folks from the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society. You gave so much joy to all who came to experience this eventful weekend.
In 1885 Robert Louis Stevenson wrote:
Faster than fairies, faster than witches,
Bridges and houses, hedges and ditches;
And charging along like troops in a battle,
All through the meadows the horses and cattle:
All of the sights of the hill and the plain
Fly as thick as driving rain;
And ever again, in the wink of an eye,
Painted stations whistle by.
And that, my friends, is exactly what happened this weekend.
