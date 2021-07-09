I dig out my musical score, “Try to Remember,” and place it on the piano, where it belongs. I actually have two copies; one has my name on it and the other has my dad’s name on it. We often played it separately, but lots of times we played it as a duet.
I settle myself at the piano and begin playing and singing in that soulful kind of voice known to artists over the decades when reminiscing. It is a lovely way to remember my dad, but on another level, it is a great way to get ready for an evening at The Tibbits Opera House to see “The Fantasticks.”
Yet, there is one more reason why this night will be memorable for me. This week my brother, Scott, and his wife, Ruena, are visiting our small town. They have spent the week darting in and out of restaurants and shops, hanging out with all my kids (Adam and Tara have been in town), and sitting on my front porch telling stories in the cool of the evening.
My brother has lived most of his life in the Middle East except for a couple of years in the Antarctic. (He asked for a transfer away from the heat!) His current home is Baghdad, which is definitely the opposite of Angola, Indiana. He is happy here with all the activities including Angola Balloons Aloft this weekend!
When I knew that he would be here and that “The Fantasticks” would be playing at The Tibbits, I knew I would buy tickets for all of us. So, on this night, I play the music while they get ready to get us in the mood. I also take out a photo of our dad taken in 1959 on the front page of The News-Sentinel where he starred in “A Visit to a Small Planet” and set it on the dining room table. Our dad loved theater more than anything, and took us to see “The Fantasticks” many years ago.
The show, written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, opened in the Sullivan Street Playhouse in 1960 and then ran continuously until Jan. 3, 2002. There were 17,162 performances before closing night. It was also revived in 2006 at the Snapple Street Theatre. This was one of our dad’s favorite shows. We saw it in the Sullivan Street Playhouse.
As we climb into Lola, my Jeep, I retell the stories of our dad to my brother. Scott doesn’t remember as much about the theater as I do as he was a younger brother. Ruena knows all the songs and keeps humming them in the back seat of the car as we go to pick up our fourth passenger, Mary Westfall.
I am so anxious to show off The Tibbits Opera House, and they are not disappointed. We take photos on the steps, in the theater, in the lobby, and then take our seats. It is so nice to be back in a theater again! The curtain opens, and we are off. I am totally in awe of the new artistic director, Peter Riopelle. I am already a huge fan of his work. This show was brilliantly produced. The lead character, El Gallo, played by Max Antonio Gonzalez, wins everyone’s heart. He is absolutely wonderful. I think all the women in the audience fell in love with him!
From beginning to end, I am caught up in this magical world of theater. My mind goes back and forth from New York to Coldwater, Michigan … from my dad to my brother. After the final applause, Ruena and I burst into tears. I just cry and cry. Finally, we pull ourselves together and head out into the cool air that has swept over the land while we were inside.
Once home we pour glasses of red wine and sit out on my front porch.
The town is so quiet and the breezes bring such lovely coolness into this old house. My brother and I reminisce a bit more. Ruena loves every moment spent in this small-town beauty and we relive the show and the influence our dad has had in our lives. Ruena asks, “How long ago did you lose your dad?” I smile at that. “Eleven years ago,” I answer, yet I talk about him as if he were sitting right next to us. Maybe he is.
It is late when I finally put out the lights. I find myself humming “Deep in December” as sleep beckons.
