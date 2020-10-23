I turn on the dining room light and the room instantly belongs to an artist. The guitar, ukulele, and piano sit in three different corners just begging to be played by me, or by a passing guest. In the fourth corner is a table set up for watercolor painting, again anyone can paint here although it is usually me.
My dining room floor was supposed to be restored back to the 100-year-old gorgeous wood just hiding under the old carpet, so I was greatly surprised when the floor was not beautiful. A tearful call to Abe was made bemoaning my sad floor and what should I do. Abe did not hesitate for a moment, “Paint the floor, Mom, everyone is doing that!” I hung up smiling and chose a dark blue, the color of the sky just before dusk.
This room has become my favorite room of the house and is waiting, patiently, for the virus to pass so crowds of friends can enjoy the parties I love to give once again. In the meantime, I use the room for music, for painting, for writing, for bird watching and even for homework!
The truth is, and you know this, I am not really good at any of these art forms, but at least I try. I think family talent should rub off sooner than later. I am referring to my cousin, Eric Rhoads, or Rick as we call him. Rick is the youngest of my Uncle Dean’ sons, and who knew he would become a plein air painter of high quality?
A quick call from Rick to tell me his work was on display at the Castle Gallery in Fort Wayne, and I was in. Inviting my friends, Carolyn Powers and Yvonne Schroeder, we made a date. I called Jody Hemphill Smith at the gallery to schedule our appointment and we were set to go.
Lola, my Jeep, has not had too many adventures since the pandemic hit so she was happy to transport the three of us to the gallery. The 40-minute drive felt like nothing as we chatted all the way to Fort Wayne. We found a parking spot right in front and there we sat, in silence, just looking at the beautiful house.
Castle Gallery was built in 1905 for B. Paul Mossman and his bride. The mansion is Richardson Romanesque with gardens and walkways and porches. The gallery is on the National Register of Historic Places, and no wonder, it is magnificent. We pull ourselves out of the car and barely have a moment to knock when Judy opens the door. I immediately tell her I am Rick’s cousin, thinking that will bring clout to our visit!
The three of us stand in awe of the foyer and spend the first half hour without even moving from that spot as Judy shares her story and he husband’s story. Mark Paul Smith is a writer and an artist, also. Eventually we move into the main part of the house and we are surrounded by paintings of the very best. Rick’s paintings are front and center as he is a featured artist. Judy asked me if I remember him painting as a kid, and I laugh. He told me he never even took a lesson until he was in his 40s! His work is spectacular, and I am a proud cousin. I don’t get to see Rick very often as he lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife and their triplets!
We move from room to room viewing these beautiful pieces of art hung in a castle. Judy calls Mark to meet us, and he comes bounding in the front door bigger than life. He has three published novels so the three of us buy books and he autographs them for us as he regales us with stories. We meander while the clock ticks and the time comes for us to leave. No, we do not leave with any pictures, but we leave with lots of stories and three books!
I talk about Rick on the way home and his exquisite work. Not only is he an artist but is the publisher/editor of Plein Air Magazine and Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine. Wouldn’t it be fun to have a festival here with plein air artists painting our Miss Columbia?
I come home to my art room. I look at the musical instruments, but go to my watercolors instead. I really don’t think I have any artistic talent, but then again, who knows?
