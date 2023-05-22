Entertaining out of town guests is so delightful for me. It is a little bit like show and tell, and I always loved show and tell as a kid. In my third-grade classroom, we each got a full day all to ourselves.
This weekend was my show and tell with out of town guests. Oh, not the Airbnb guests, but long-time friends who wanted to know why I am so in love with my town, and northern Indiana. I was delighted Ellen and Cynthia wanted to spend the weekend with me, and I planned accordingly! Even though there were so many choices, I narrowed it down to some of my favorite spring events!
We spent hours cooking dinner, playing music, playing cards, telling stories and visiting with friends. However, our two favorite events for the weekend was a trip to Badger Barrens and a bike ride on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
All I could tell them about Badger Barrens was, “be prepared to be amazed!” I don’t even think those words prepared them for the complete beauty. We made the short drive early in the morning with sunshine and clouds keeping us company. Once we arrived I think they were so amazed that it completely took their breath away! (Mine too!)
Badger Barrens is the brain child and the work of Blue Heron Ministries. It is 13 acres of wild lupines. This past weekend they were in full bloom. Standing in the middle of the of the flowers was a bit like standing in the middle of a French perfume factory. It was absolutely intoxicating, and breathtakingly beautiful. We took photos, we took selfies, but most of all we just enjoyed the beauty.
My friend, Cynthia, is an accomplished storyteller so I had asked her ahead of time if she would tell us the Legend of the Bluebonnet. This story was made popular by American writer, Tomie dePaola. As Ellen, Tara and I listened to her tell the story amidst the lupines, her voice was accompanied by bird song. It was a lovely moment, and one we will not forget. With a sigh, we finally made our way back to my Jeep, Lola.
The rest of the day was visiting the gardens of Annie Eyster, lunch at the Rooted Vegan and dinner at Carouso’s as we were serenaded by The Channel Cats. It was a great day of showing off my town.
Saturday morning found us up and about, bikes put onto the bike rack and off we went to ride on the Pumpkinvine Trail. I didn’t realize how chilly it was until we were out on the trail, and the wind was quite invigorating as well! I guess the weather kept most folks off the trail as we had it pretty much all to ourselves. This was Cynthia’s first visit to the trail, and she was absolutely delighted.
It is one of my favorite rides. The total distance from Elkhart to Shipshewana is 25 miles. We actually started at the Dairy Queen in Middlebury and so we cut off several miles, but at the end of the day, we had a perfect ride. The trail passes over several wooden-trestle brides, Amish schools and lush and gorgeous scenery. It is an easy ride and the trail is well-kept. We weren’t in any hurry and had to laugh at the 15 mph speed limit signs.
Back home the women all napped while I made dinner and neatened up the house. Dinner, cards, conversation filled the rest of the evening.
Sunday morning found us at the Village Kitchen to complete their visit. Kathy joined us over French toast and coffee as we got ready to say our farewells. With their luggage loaded up, we said our goodbyes. As I watched them pull out of my driveway, I thought to myself that it was a great weekend. Great friends. Great activities. Cynthia, who is from Louisville, Kentucky, can’t wait to come back and see everything we didn’t get to see on this short visit.
Once I asked Mayor Richard Hickman what I could do to spread good will about our town. “Invite visitors,” he said, “show them all the things we have to offer.” I am happy to say I do that!
Now a bit a correction with special thanks to Marilyn Doerr! After reading last week’s column on the maple syrup breakfast, she promptly wrote to tell me that Denny Doerr did not make pancakes, it was indeed Daniel Smith! My apologies to Daniel!!
Log In
