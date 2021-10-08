I set the coffee cup aside, put the newspaper in the basket and head out the door of this old purple house. It is not a school day nor is it a meet-for-coffee day, but it is a workshop day of learning.
With notebooks in hand I find myself heading into The Brokaw Movie House early on Wednesday morning. The two greeters, Taylor Kerner and Libby Boyer-Hysong, are cheerful and welcoming. They usher me right into the theater, and I take my seat by Carolyn. We start to chat, but quickly end our conversation to give all our attention to preservationist, Sarah Marsom.
Sarah was invited by the Downtown Angola Coalition along with the Historic Preservation Commission to chat about our history, our stories and the possibility of showcasing these to visitors, or even to locals! During her presentation she shared ideas through photos and stories and gave us much to think about. After a short break, I took my seat in the back to listen. She began asking the questions. “What history do we love about our town? What are our favorite stories? What do we want folks to know about us?” As these questions were presented, I became lost in my own answers and having a lovely conversation with myself.
A few weeks ago, Carolyn and I had the absolute privilege of sharing the history of our town with Angola’s graduating class of 1961. It was a beautiful fall morning when twenty graduates gathered in front of Sojourner Truth to begin our one-hour tour around the square. We started the tour more than once, but they were all so happy to be there and be together that they just chatted on and on. I loved that about them.
Finally, using our teacher voices, we did get them quieted down to begin. We both admitted that neither of us were actually from Angola, and did not graduate from Angola High School. However, we love our town and have researched the stories extensively. No one seemed to care and we began our chat about Sojourner Truth. Just about then Editor Mike Marturello popped in to hand over some newspapers with a story featuring their reunion. It was fun to introduce Mike and have him say a few words. Then back to the tour. It was so interesting to tell the stories, but more than that, they had stories for us! It took almost two hours to get around the Public Square. In the end, they had many more stories than we did. Later Carolyn and I sat at the Village Kitchen and hashed out the morning over tuna fish sandwiches.
These stories and others filled my brain while Sarah was talking. I love it when I get lost in a topic. Later on, as we were discussing historic markers and plaques, Carolyn passed me a note! It said, “You should have one on your house for a Boarding House.”
Actually, I had been thinking the same thing. It seems as if I have always had boarders at this old house since I moved in. I have had international students for years from China, Argentina, South Korea, India and more. I have hosted bicyclists from all over the country and a few from other countries. I have hosted folks from Thailand and Amsterdam, Berlin and all over the United States.
I am not the first to do this. Years ago, Daisy opened up this old house to the young men at Tri-State Normal College. She moved her room downstairs to make room for everyone upstairs. She also took in ironing to keep the bills paid. I think of Daisy often as I iron pillow cases for my guests. I think of her tending her garden, her long-ago grape arbor, her commitment to her guests and to the legacy of this house.
Oh, wouldn’t it be lovely to chat with her and find out more of her stories? In the meantime, my mind wanders back into the talk by Sarah. I am totally “in” on historic preservation in our town and in my house.
Historic plaques will be a great addition to our town. I am glad to be a part of this and the narratives that will be written on these plaques luring visitors and locals to come downtown and check out the stories.
Just always remember, there are many more stories behind the plaques. Those are the stories you know, and I would love to chat with you. Anytime. Anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.