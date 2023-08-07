For most of our kids, school starts tomorrow, or thereabouts! As an educator of many years, I should be saying, “Well, about time. Let’s get these kids back to school.” I do not, however, share that opinion.
I also am not in charge of school dates! Excuse me for saying that I am sad our kids are going back so early, but I am. I really am. Where did their summer go? Or mine for that matter? Ha! I know mine went to grandchildren with a few weeks tossed in for gardening and other house maintenance activities! But it really seems as if we just went to Jonah’s graduation moments ago.
When my boys were little, they never wanted me to tell them when school was starting until the night before. I worked really hard on that. We didn’t have a television so they never saw the back to school ads and we didn’t shop much so they didn’t see windows full of pencils and tablets, satchels and shoes.
Still, it was hard to keep it from them. Luckily, for me, school did not start this early when they were kids so I got to keep them with me a while longer. Yet, the summers flew by anyway. We had baseball and all-stars and then 4-H. Finally, after all of that, we could take a trip to get away for even a short while.
We usually camped in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It was cool by then with amazing views of stars and planets. That is the only place I saw the Aurora Borealis and just one night, but I will never forget it.
Traveling back home from those trips, my boys knew school was right around the corner, yet we didn’t talk about it. Finally, the day came and I could not keep school a secret any longer. The night before school started, we loaded all of our bicycles into the van and went to Pokagon to ride the trails. Back home, I read to them “Dandelion Wine” by Ray Bradbury. Then it was bed and lights out.
Sitting out on the porch swing I could watch over the fields. Doc Headley was already out in the fields by the start of school. I could watch his tractor go up and down and over all the fields. The sky was inky black with just the sprinkling of sugary stars and Doc’s headlight. That was before the stores and shops and the golf course. That was when apple trees dotted all the landscape and we felt far out into the country, even on the cusp of town.
However, just because school is starting does not mean summer is over. It does not mean we close up the house and stay inside until next May. It is still summer until the equinox, which is still seven weeks away. There is also plenty of daylight for the kids to get outside and run and play after being in school all day. They need to do that.
Parents, a word of advice to you. If your child has the ability to walk to school with the crossing guards, and there are plenty of those, let them walk. If you walk with them, please stay off your phones and talk to them about trees and bugs and cracks in the sidewalks. Wave to city workers, retired folks, neighbors.
When your children arrive home, allow plenty of time for play between all of their activities and your activities. Maybe, just maybe you could play outside too? Go bike riding with your kids, sit out with a campfire while they run around. Childhood lasts such a short time; let them be kids. It gets dark earlier now for baths and stories, but please let them play.
Teachers, you are going back early, too. How was your summer? I know it is early, and you probably still have much summer hoping to happen. But let me say, your job is huge guiding and teaching these kids. So much rests on your shoulders, and you are warriors, all of you. You are appreciated. Be the teacher you would want your own children to have, and remember, you rock, you really do!
I sigh as I pick up my Bradbury book. “They went down into the cellar with grandpa and looked at all the summer shelved. Bottles of dandelion wine, one for each day of the summer burning in the cellar twilight, one for every living summer day.”
