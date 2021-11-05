“So, what do you do now that the lake season is done?” I was asked earlier this week. My guests had just filled their mugs with hot tea laced with honey, sat down with me at the dining room table and questioned my motive for continuing to live in northern Indiana long past the summer season.
I had to laugh, “As you can see, I am not exactly a lake-girl as I live in town; although I do own a kayak!” Ah, the summers are glorious here … tending the rose gardens, kayaking the lakes, biking the square, catching the fireflies, watching the stars.
As I stirred summer honey into my tea, I looked out my window at the squabbling blue jays and the leaves cascading like a queen’s cache. I then asked, “Well, what do you do when summer is over in your town?” Looking at each other in unison, they replied, “Move to Florida.”
“Ah, yes, some folks do that here, too. But, for the most part, we stay. We bring in the firewood (metaphorically speaking if there is not real fireplace), stack up the books, double up on socks and sweatshirts, and well, put on the kettle.”
If summer is beautiful here in northern Indiana (and it is!) then autumn is just as spectacular. Of course, they understood the beauty part, but what they really wanted to know was how we entertain ourselves during the long winter’s night. I asked them how much time they had to listen to my stories. They laughed as they glanced at their watches.
I do think the absolute beauty of moving into the quieter times is that it is not necessarily the quieter times … just different times. There are no cookouts, but there are potlucks. There are no football games, but there are hockey games. There is no music on the Public Square, but there are many inside musical events. Perhaps a community is even stronger when we come together to celebrate.
Let’s take a look at this past week, for one brief shining example. Halloween weekend came upon us featuring gray skies, a bit of drizzle and a late night parting of “out, out brief candle.” It kept no one away from the event at the Angola Parks and Recreation Halloween event. Pokagon State Park was full of campers and locals alike, bundled up in the bright colors of autumn as the audience for the Roz Puppets filled the CCC Pavilion on Saturday. Pumpkins were carved. Stories were told. Trails were walked.
By late in the afternoon ghouls and goblins lined up for the yearly costume contest on the Square. (Do you want to know what Halloween was like years ago? My answer is to always come on out to the Square on Halloween night and traipse through the skittering leaves on side streets.)
On that same day, Izaiah Steury was celebrated on the mound for all his accomplishments in cross country. The Angola High School Band advanced to state on the same day! By the middle of this week, the community supported the band with a show and a chili and chicken noodle dinner.
Today the band will be complete at the Lucas Oil Stadium with a morning send off at 10:45 on the mound! (Watch for the return information!)
Meanwhile, the Angola High School Hockey Team players (seriously!) are playing their best at the Trine's Thunder Ice Arena all weekend. There is still a show today at 4 p.m. What more can we ask for?
Indiana hoops returns this week, and we all know how much we love basketball, too. Santa returns the day after Thanksgiving, and wagon rides commence up and down the darkened streets on Dec. 3.
The month has turned to November, and with another summer behind us, we welcome yet another Autumn. Now we go back to the movies, read poetry by candlelight, bundle up in new mittens, take out the screen windows, and enjoy the leaves upon the walk ways and city streets. Plant a few more tulip bulbs, fill the soup pot, pick up the book you put down last April, and above all, be grateful…always be grateful.
From my cozy house to yours, happy November.
November Comes
November comes and November goes,
With the last red berries and the first white snows.
With night coming early, and dawn coming late,
There is midst on the garden and frost on the gate.
The fires burn and the kettles sing,
And Earth sinks to rest until next spring.
— Elizabeth Coatsworth
