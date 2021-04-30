Today is the first day of May. Not only is it the first day of May, but today is the cross-quarter day between the Spring Equinox and the Summer Solstice. On this day, in ancient times, folks gathered around the Maypole for dancing and singing. Great bonfires were lit to accompany the dancing and singing. Villages in England often had competitions for having the tallest Maypole covered with ribbons.
In my own childhood, I remember Mayday baskets. These hand-made baskets were filled with candies and early flowers and left on doorknobs. With a ring of the bell or a knock at the door, children hid in the bushes waiting for someone to answer and accept their gift. Much laughter and snickering always took place in the bushes as we watched the recipient look around. Of course, they knew we were there! This is a lovely tradition you could do with your kids or grandchildren even today. Luckily it isn’t too late!!
The gardens are full now. If you place your ear to the ground, you can actually hear all the rumblings of the growth. My dad always said these early rumblings were the faeries doing their spring cleaning! Of course, I believed him, and isn’t that a lovely thought?
My own garden was bent over with the frost and snow of a week ago. I thought for sure the crabapple trees and such were ruined, but they all bounced back with a renewed vigor. Perhaps they were thinking, “Aha, you can’t fool us, Mother Nature.” Nonetheless, they were in spectacular bloom this week along with the ending of the daffodils and tulips. In the fall, I planted even more tulip bulbs and passed some along to friends to brighten up their spring garden. My planting basket is now full of seeds ready to plant as soon as I get the ground ready to receive these blessings. So much to do in the early spring with the garden to til, seeds to plant, bushes to trim. The mowing seems to be quite frantic now as well as the grass must make up for lost time!
Fishing is also great in northern Indiana this weekend. Sunday is free fishing on the Indiana waters so take those youngsters outside! We do live in the best place for fishing! Mushroom hunting is also well underway, just ask my son, Aaron! He is always in the woods these days, but don’t ask where as he won’t give away any secrets!
It is also welcome back to Pokagon this weekend! The wildflowers are blooming, the trails are open, the Nature Center has programming. There is a Hell’s Point Challenge on Saturday and your kids could meet Smokey the Bear from 3-4 in the campgrounds! Trine State Recreation Area has a bike challenge on Sunday. There is absolutely no reason to stay in the house this weekend!
One other important announcement is that the Angola Farmers Market opens today. This year they will be filling up the entire parking lot. This is a great step-up for our community. Bravo and hats off to those who have worked so hard to make this happen. Perhaps I will see you there and catch up on all the winter gossip!
I have been thinking about gardening as I mentioned earlier with my basket full of seeds. I also have a new source of indigo and foxglove which will come later in the week, and I have been thinking about adding a Shakespeare garden…somewhere! In doing some research for a Shakespeare Garden, I have come to realize he mentions 175 plants in his writings. I guess I will have to scale back or buy a bigger yard that comes with a house. There is a wonderful book written by Walter Crane in 1906, “Shakespeare’s Garden: A Posy from the Plays.” You can still find these in old and rare books. Some copies go for as little as $15, other first editions are in the $500 range. I know which book I will be buying!
It is still cool in the evenings. I am grateful for that and not wishing for the humid evenings. There is still lots of time to put the kettle on, take out the seed catalogue or your own basket of seeds and dream on.
Take the tea out to the evening stoop or out to the garden to wonder under the night sky. The waning gibbous moon awaits and Mercury is setting the west.
Happy May Day!
