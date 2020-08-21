A few years ago, I met George Ella Lyon. I was surprised to find out George was actually a woman. We were both speaking at a library conference and she was set up at her table. I innocently asked if George would be back soon when I saw her sitting there. She smiled and laughed, “I am George.”
I lingered at her table looking at her books and chatting with her. I bought several, but did not have a chance to read them until the flight home. I loved her writing, but one book in particular caught my attention, “Who Came Down That Road?” It is a wonderful story of a young child talking to his mother about the generations that came before him.
This week as we celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote, I ponder that same question. Who did come down that road?
Abigail Adams came down that road when she wrote to her husband, John Adams, urging him and other members of the Continental Congress to remember the women. In a letter dated March 31, 1776, she wrote, “I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.”
Mary Wollstonecraft came down that road. Wollstonecraft was a prolific English writer and the mother of Mary Shelley. In her book, “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman,” published in 1792, she argues that women be allowed the same opportunities as men.
Sojourner Truth came down that road when she delivered her famous, “Ain’t I a Woman,” speech in Akron, Ohio. While touring the Midwest in 1867, she delivered one of her most famous speeches, “If colored men get their rights, and not colored women theirs, you see the colored men will be masters over the women, and it will be just as bad as it was before.” Eventually Sojourner Truth made her way to our own Steuben County Courthouse as she spoke of women gaining equal rights as men.
Susan B. Anthony came down that road when she and 14 other women cast their votes in the Nov. 5, 1872, Presidential election. She was arrested on Thanksgiving Day. Later in the courtroom, she was fined $100. She did not pay it. Anthony died 14 years before the 19th Amendment.
Frederick Douglass came down that road when he spoke at the International Council of Women. He ended his speech with this, “They are seen in the profound attention with which woman is heard in her own behalf. They are seen in the steady growth and onward march of the movement, and they will be seen in the final triumph of woman’s cause, not only in this country, but throughout the world.”
Alice Paul came down that road when she was imprisoned in January 1917 after months of picketing at the White House. She and many other women were sent to jail with Paul organizing a hunger strike.
Febb E. Burn came down that road when she tucked a note into her son’s pocket. On the morning of the vote on Aug. 18, 1920, in the Tennessee General Assembly, Rep. Harry T. Burn pulled out that note that said, “Be a good boy and vote for the amendment.” That put the 19th Amendment over the top and a week later it was ratified.
But who else came down that road? Thousands of unnamed women came down that road as they left their safe and secure homes to march, to sing, to take on this cause. They left pots brewing on the fire or the stove. They left laundry to be done and sewing to be completed. They worked jobs, whispered in groups, met secretly at night in meetings.
My grandmothers came down that road as they voted in that first election. My mother, my sisters, Aunties came down that road. Yours did the same.
They all came down this road so that we could vote, own property, have the same rights as men. I think if we were to ask all of these women what they want from us, the answer would be simple. They want us to vote. That’s it. They did the hard work. Just vote.
On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., we will be celebrating these men and women and many more on the steps of the historic Steuben County Courthouse. We will stand where Sojourner Truth once stood. We will listen to portions of speeches that were given “once upon a time.” We will remember. We will be proud.
Who else comes down that road? We do. We are now coming down that road.
