It is dark and chilly when I leave The Brokaw Movie House. Instead of taking the quick trip home, I meander around my town under the light of the new moon and the street lamps. Biking in the night is one of my favorite activities, especially in the autumn. I am immediately drawn to the sculptures on the Public Square. Each one carries its own beauty and story.
This is Angola’s second set of sculptures, and I know it takes many hands and much money to bring them to our town. I am just enchanted by their beauty. As I bike from piece to piece, I hear laughter and voices echoing in the night air. It is good to hear their voices as others are enjoying the evening as much as I am. I stop to take a few photos under the new moon and continue on my journey.
I take a quick ride over to the new pocket park and take a seat on the bench just to sit quietly. There are no lights yet, but soon small white twinkle lights will illuminate the area just enough. It is a great place to gather after the movies, for lunch or a coffee break with friends! I will love the lights, as my own gardens are full of solar lights! I take a quick stroll on the colorful mural-painted sidewalks before leaving.
My last stop is Imagine Alley. Tables and chairs grace the alley with an array of lights strung across the top. On this night, I just sit a spell as the wind blows right through the alley scattering the leaves across the pavement.
I usually spend afternoons in the alley. Sometimes I sit with coffee from one of our local shops with a writing tablet in front of me. I even bought an old typewriter for my birthday so I could become Angola’s poet. Come on out on first Fridays and I will type a poem for you!
On this night without the typewriter or the tablet, I find the alley magical. This little alley is all due to two young ladies who decided we should have murals in alleys and things that bigger towns have to offer. Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley boldly went to the City Council. That started the ball rolling. Tonight as I sit here, I gaze at the Suffragette poster. All the dates and historical events leading up to the 19th Amendment are clearly marked.
Finally, it is time to go on home. I wrap my scarf around me and realize I have not dug my gloves out of the bin in the closet yet. I hop on the bike and decide to take one last spin through the campus. It is quiet by now with just squares and rectangles of golden orbs shining through the windows. A few folks are braving the wind as they walk across campus. I like the campus quiet like this. As I bike through, I hear a voice now and then hollering out to me, “Hey, PH!” The students know my bike by the purple twinkle lights. I give a wave and circle back home.
My neighborhood and my garden are quiet on this late night. The cold seeps into my hands and I put them in my pocket as I sit on my bench waiting. Waiting for the freeze to send my summer flowers into oblivion, or waiting for a shooting star to whiz across the dark sky and maybe land in my garden. I watch Jupiter and Saturn as I do every night. Mars is trying to steal the show as well.
I think about my town as I sit here and laugh aloud. Once, after a cruise with my sisters, they all called their husbands. My sister, Jessie, said, “Aren’t you going to call someone?” I picked up my cell phone and pretended to dial. “Hello, Angola? I missed you. Don’t worry; I am on my way home.” My sister just shook her head, but it is true.
I think we have to reframe the words “falling in love.” Most folks think immediately of romantic love, but oh, there is so much more. I am in love with all my littles. I fall in love with my students each semester. I have also fallen in love with my town with sculptures and alleys, with shops and The Brokaw, and always, with friends.
With a sigh, I leave the autumn beauty, go inside and make tea.
