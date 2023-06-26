“In the early morning rain, with a dollar in my hand …” thus sang Gordon Lightfoot. On this rainy morning I find myself humming and singing this song quite joyously! This beautiful, lovely rain has not come too soon to give us a good soaking!
The kids and I have spent the past few weeks noticing the yellow straw grass which is apparent in just about every yard in town and in the country as well. For some reason, most of my grass has stayed green even though I do not water the lawn! Although, I have not mowed much either as I have not wanted to stress out the already fragile grass. My garden, well that is another story. We have watered until the rain barrel went dry and then used the garden hose, just for the garden and flowers.
This year, however, my garden has been joined by many critters! Yes, more than usual. I am not sure of the exact culprits. Perhaps squirrels, rabbits, dear, raccoons … banshees? (Just kidding about the banshees.) I planted 300 sunflowers seeds this year in my little backyard and not one came up! Plants are dug up out of pots each night, beans are chewed off, even some of my jars of twinkle lights are knocked over in the night. One day an empty wine bottle was pulled out of my recycling. It was empty, of course, but I do wonder what kind of party they all had that night! And, goodness gracious (as my grannie would say), one of my big decorative fairies was knocked out of the gnome tree.
All is all, it is still lovely, and if you aren’t expecting 300 beautiful sunflowers, then you would never know the difference! Curiosity led me to wondering about gardening. According to the Garden Pals website, 55% of all Americans do some sort of gardening. It did, indeed, reach the pinnacle during the Pandemic, and it has remained strong. By the way, 55% is about 71.5 million households gardening in some capacity.
When I was a kid, I helped my grandmother garden. OK, I am going to admit something. I really disliked it. My grandmother Luella would roll down her stockings (still wearing her apron which was her costume) and pick green beans by the bucket. I dreaded the job. We picked raspberries and rhubarb, too. Those were much more fun as we could eat as we picked. Of course, we hid our small tin cups of sugar for the rhubarb! We thought our grandparents would never know until we were up all night with stomach aches and then we had to confess.
I never got paid for the gardening with Luella. It was a different story with our Great-aunt Essie. We picked gooseberries for her by the pail full. She paid us in Buffalo nickels of which we promptly spent on penny candy. Essie used the gooseberries for pies and always took them to potlucks or carry-ins at the church. If my memory serves me right, no one actually ate those pies and we carried them back home. We wouldn’t eat them either!!
My own gardening did not kick in until we owned a farm and then there was no stopping me. Since we did not have indoor plumbing, we built an outhouse at the other end of the garden so we could weed rows back and forth to the outhouse. This worked rather well in the daytime, although nighttime gardening was a bit more difficult and the boys were not crazy about that!
Moving to this house was more difficult with such a tiny space and wanting to do so much. Luckily the farmers market is close by and lets me buy everything I cannot grow or that the little critters have already taken care of in my garden!
The rain has come. The Littles love stomping outside with bare feet and carrying umbrellas as they splash through all the puddles. Back inside they have turned my house into a restaurant serving pretend food on colorful little dishes. The house is in complete disarray, but isn’t that what we do on rainy days?
Lightfoot’s song will stay with me all day as I eat pretend food, watch the rain spill over my rain barrel, play Candyland, read the same stack of books over and over, and let the voices of children wash over me on this day. What really could be better?
“In the early morning rain, with no place to go.”
(0) comments
