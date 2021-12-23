The Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas, once wrote, “One Christmas was so much like another in those years around the sea-town corner now, out of all sound except the distant speaking of the voices I sometimes hear a moment before sleep, that I can never remember whether it snowed for six days and six nights when I was twelve or whether it snowed for twelve days and twelve nights when I saw six.” The year was 1954 and these words are the beginning of his famous narrative, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”
I think I have the same memory swirling around my head of my childhood. Did it really snow or do I just imagine the snow? There were baubles and bangles, aunties and uncles, ham and turkey. There were sleds and mittens, underwear with the days of the week from grandma Luella, silver dollars from grandpa Walter, and stockings filled with chocolate and oranges. One of the best gifts I ever remember was a two-foot glamor doll from my Uncle Dean. She was glamorous with a black satin dress and real earrings. I was only six and maybe on my way to being glamorous? I actually never got to that point in my life, but oh in my imagination I was there. A couple of years later I got the “Poor Pitiful Pearl” doll with a note from my dad. “She needs a good mom.” My dad knew me better than my uncle. Little Pearl wore a patched dress and her hair tied back in a kerchief. Yes, I definitely grew up to be more like Pearl.
Another great gift I got was my first (and only) pair of ice skates. I was ten, and determined to be a world class ice skater. Of course, owning a pair of skates was important with that goal. The box was big with a red ribbon. I knew they were the skates. Oh, how I loved them. As soon as the ice was thick enough, my dad took us out into the country to a pond to try them out. He had to shovel a pathway first and the ice was a bit rough and bumpy, but did it matter? Under the moon, the planets and a smattering of stars, we skated. Scarves flying. Noses dripping! Hot chocolate waiting. It was the same magic years later on the farm skating under that same sky with my boys. Sometimes they skated, but usually they just ice fished or hauled their sleds up and down the hill. Those same skates are now on one of those sleds as a decoration by my little mailbox in front of the purple house. It is nice to look at them and let all the memories come flooding back. Isn’t that why we have stories?
There must have been hundreds of gifts over the course of my childhood, but these remain as my favorites. It was wonderful to receive gifts that I loved, but I fiercely remember the magic most of all. And the traditions! The stockings. The cookies for Santa. As a child I tried to stay awake all night waiting to hear Santa on the rooftop. Sometimes I did hear him. Really. As a teenager I tried to stay awake too with my transistor radio tuned into some far away station listening to the songs of Christmas in cities across the country. Romantic far-away cities.
I know not everyone has memories like mine, but we all have our own. Time and place cannot rob us of those.
This week I hosted a Christmas party for Aaron’s family complete with poppers, and games and dinner and poetry, of course. There were moments I myself had to hold back the tears wishing my other sons were here to share the fun, but they were not. I did not let that diminish the joy of the moment, the laughter.
You know it was a good night when your 17-year-old grandson says, “It was a blast, Nannie.” It was a good night. Today as I write, cardinals dance out my window, friends and family celebrate all around the world. Different cultures. Different holidays. Each with a story to tell.
At the end of Christmas day, Dylan Thomas said,” Looking through my bedroom window, out into the moonlight, I could see lights in the windows of the other houses. I got into bed. I said some words to the close and holy darkness, and then, I slept.”
Merry Christmas to all.
