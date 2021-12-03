I am in search of the perfect Christmas tree. Oh, not the biggest … not even the prettiest. I am in search of the tree that whispers to me in the forest, or in the lot, or in the backyard.
This year it seems to be difficult for me to find this tree. I am all ready for it. The stand is sitting proudly in my dining room with a tree skirt reminiscent of Tasha Tudor all waiting, but no tree. In years past, it was easy. We all just made the journey to Booth’s Tree Farm, climbed aboard the horse drawn wagon, and let the tree whisperer begin. It was our family history for years, probably yours, too. But the tree farm closed and the leftover trees are able to wildly grow reaching the sky with no interference.
Last year Kathy and I scoured the last of the remaining trees at Rural King and found one that whispered to me. It was a little thing with a couple of missing branches, but it was “the one” so I took it home and proudly hung the bulbs and garland. The best part of my tree are the candles. It has been a custom for me all my life to adorn my trees with candles. I light them only on occasion such as Christmas Eve or the Solstice or Twelfth Night. (I always keep water handy!)
So, this year I actually thought, for the first time ever, that maybe (just maybe) I should buy a tree in a box. Don’t worry. It was a fleeting thought. No, I won’t give in to a tree in a box; besides how could I put real candles on that tree?
Rachel and Aaron are in the same dilemma. We have talking about our trees for a couple of weeks now. What are we going to do? Where are we going to go? Why is this so difficult this year? I am asking because I have no idea.
As I sit here writing and looking at my bare Christmas tree stand, I can’t help but think of some of the best trees of my past. When the twins were just a year and a half and still a bit wobbly on their walking, we went to a tree farm in Pennsylvania to get our tree. The boys had on matching little snowsuits and wandered from tree to tree. (Did I pass on the gene of the tree whisperer to them so early?) We finally found the one. We cut it down and went to the little Christmas shed to pay. The woman looked at my little ones and said, “Merry Christmas, just take the tree.” Did she know we had such little money? I cried. I wish I knew her name, but time has taken that from me.
Our first year on the farm, we had no electricity, but we did have a tree and it was lovingly decorated with homemade gingerbread cookies baked in my old wood stove. We splurged for candy canes! We painted pine cones and strung popcorn and cranberries. Of course, the candles were put upon the tree, and when lit it was so magical.
My first Christmas in this old house I went to the Kiwanis tree lot in town on a very snowy afternoon and brought home a tree in my Jeep. I sawed off the end of it before taking it inside to the tree stand. I felt so independent until the tree fell over … more than once!
One year when Philip was here we found a tree on Christmas Eve and brought it home. I only had white lights and no stores were open by then so we hand painted each bulb with a magic marker. Yes, it took all night, but it was fun and really beautiful.
I have had trees in Portland, St. Pete, Prague, Budapest, London, Ocracoke, Houston … well, to name a few. Some were just poinsettia plants, others were tiny little table trees and others were full grown trees. But, all whispered to me.
Maybe today is the day. Maybe I will find my tree and bring it home where it belongs in this old house waiting for it. Waiting for the magic. Maybe today. If not, then tomorrow.
Little Tree
by e.e. cummings.e
“…put up your little arms
and i’ll give them all to you to hold
every finger shall have its ring
and there won’t be a single place dark or unhappy…
and sing Noel.”
