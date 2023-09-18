My neighborhood is at it again! There was another party this past Saturday night hosted by my next-door neighbors, Brenda and Thor. With the street still being under construction (and the sidewalks and driveways) we spilled the tables over into my driveway to make room for everyone! I hurried home from the Johnny Appleseed Festival on Saturday so I would not miss anything … I mean, the neighborhood parties are the best!
Brenda and Thor made chili and baked potatoes and the rest of the potluck came from the neighbors complete with apple dumplings, apple pie, mac and cheese, and much more. As usually, Nate welcomed everyone, encouraged us to be kind and friendly, talked about neighbors becoming friends, friends becoming community. He always offers up a prayer of Thanksgiving for the food, for the neighbors and for our friends.
I love listening to Nate share his thoughts on community thus the scurrying home from Johnny Appleseed so I wouldn’t miss it. We also shared in a diaper shower for a young couple in our neighborhood. Following the time of eating and telling stories to one another, it was time to pick some of the apples (there are still so many more) from Brenda and Thor’s tree. The apples have never been sprayed so they are fresh and organic. With stepstools and buckets, the group got to work picking. Mostly it the was the kids including Graham (who was the tallest kid) and Nate and John Mowry. Within minutes eight bushels of apples were picked and put into bags waiting for our apple day in October. Apple day is another one of our parties.
This past summer I hosted a get together featuring Tom Adamson’s band (Tom is our neighbor!), Marilyn and Denny hosted Scoop’s ice cream truck for everyone, and several other potlucks all around the neighborhood. I love seeing other gardens, meeting other folks, getting to know people a little better!
As a kid growing up, I don’t remember having organized neighborhood potlucks. Maybe we didn’t need to do it then. Maybe we were all outside most of the time anyway and invited folks over for barbecuing on a Saturday night. As kids, we played in every yard, on every street. We all knew each other. I did shows in my back yard as a kid using my mom’s sheets on the clothesline as the curtain between acts. We spent all week working on our shows and charged a nickel to all the grown ups who came to watch. Everyone did come to watch! And, why not, no one was tied to their computer or their phone. No one locked their houses. It was a great time. I say that with a bit of nostalgia, yet my neighborhood is doing just this!
I share these stories of community with my friends and guests who do not live in my neighborhood. The response is always the same, “You are so lucky to live in a neighborhood like that.” Hmmm … not sure luck plays a part of this. I have chosen this lovely place to live in this lovely town.
You want to make your neighborhood more like mine? The important thing to remember is to start slow. Inviting everyone to your house for chili might take more of an effort. So, start slow. Invite a few neighbors for tea or coffee and talk about this idea. Add a few more the next week or month and then see where that goes. Soon you will have the neighborhood barbecuing and telling stories in your own backyard.
There are so many more ways to build community too. Bike or walk through your neighborhood. Say “hi” to folks … chat with dogs (yes, they will remember you!), sit out on the stoop as night rolls in and kids are skateboarding or biking home. Maybe you can think of other activities such as a community garden or a community book club. Maybe an evening where everyone bikes through the neighborhood together.
Some of you live out in the country with limited access to neighbors, but they are there, just not too close. For you folks, you could actually have a bigger bonfire and a longer table for guests as you have the room in your yard.
Building community takes time and effort, but it is so worth it. For me, racing home to find a driveway full of neighbors is just about the nicest thing I know! Go ahead, try it out and tell me all about it!
