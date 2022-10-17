On my studio wall hangs a very long map of the Appalachian Trail, or to those who use it or are intimately acquainted, it is simply the AT. I bought my map at the end of last winter so I could follow the journey of Tonya Lonsbury, who was determined to walk the trail. The entire trail.
Tonya and I have been friends since her cheerleading days at Angola High School. She always laughed and said she wanted to date all three of my boys. Well, she did miss Aaron, but did, indeed, dated the other two! Tonya has helped me with theater productions, family dinners and other artistic endeavors.
Once after a heavy snowfall, one of my favorite trees split apart in my yard. My kids all knew I would be so sad, so Tonya painted the tree on one of my windows hoping I wouldn’t notice it had fallen in the snow. I did notice anyway though!
Tonya comes and goes in my life. Last year she spent a few weeks with me as her RV was being repaired. Once repaired she went on her way down South to spend part of the winter. And one day, just like that, she announced she would be walking the Appalachian Trail. Not only did she announce her intentions, but that her little Maltese dog, Zoby, would travel with her. Tonya does not travel anywhere without Zoby, but I was baffled that Zoby would go on a 2,000-mile journey with her. He only weighs about three pounds and is just a ball of fur.
We cheered her on, yet at the same time, had many conversations about this journey. Would she really do it? Would Zoby be able to do it? We didn’t take bets, but if we would have, I would have lost. She bought her supplies including a little sleeping bag and raincoat for Zoby. I bought my map, and held my breath.
Day one on the trail. How exciting for those of us on her personal text site. The first day of how many???? Day two … three … four … and on and on. Each day I marked her place on my map. I marveled at the beauty of the sunrises and sunsets as she set up camp and then tore it down in the morning. Most days Tonya walked twenty miles per day.
I thought I knew lots about the AT. I had read books and articles, and even (should I brag a little here?) walked a couple miles of it myself while on spring break in Georgia. I felt quite proud with my hiking boots and poles. I had read Bill Bryson’s book, “A Walk in he Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail.” The trail started in 1937 and each year 2,500 folks begin the walk but only three quarters of them finish. They get injured or tired or anything. I felt quite informed on the topic, but not really. What I didn’t know was how amazing the AT community was with hostels and shuttles and folks cooking and helping out the travelers.
Last week Tonya came for a visit. She and Zoby came bringing lunch and stories. We sat in my living room for six hours as she shared story after story on the trail. Even with all the stories, even with knowing she did it, I still sat in amazement. While chatting Zoby just sat quietly by me on the chair … perhaps taking a much needed rest and feeling a bit proud of himself. She shared stories of her injuries, the bugs, the heat, the cold, the weariness she felt at times. She also shared stories of community and new friendships and how it has changed her.
All in all, Tonya walked through 14 states for a total of 2,194.3 miles. It took her a little over six months. She was nicknamed “Monarch.” All thru-hikers have nicknames.
“What now?” I asked. She doesn’t really know, but after our long afternoon, she signed my wall, picked up little Zoby and headed out West in her RV to do more hiking. I said “farewell” and closed the door to my lovely friend. Truthfully, I miss her adventure. She told me she misses it every day. I decide to leave my map up to remind me of her adventure!
John Muir once wrote, “Keep close to Nature's heart ... and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.”
