By the time you will have read this, the full moon of February will have slid right over your sleeping, dreaming family. Precisely at 3:19 a.m. the Snow Moon will have made her entrance, and perhaps some of you will be glad to have her exit! February’s full moon is aptly named the Snow Moon because we receive more snow in February than in any other month. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “In the 1760s, Captain Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie (Dakota), wrote that the name used for this period was the Snow Moon, because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter.” Perhaps we could blame this all on the Captain!
And yet, March is a just a couple of days away. Now please forgive me for what I am about to say. (Yes, I am asking for your forgiveness.) You know I love winter or spring or really whatever it is or the time of year, but last Sunday in a defiant (seriously) tone of voice I said out loud, “I am really tired of winter and the pandemic and all of this.” Kathy was the one with the listening ear and the one who had the great idea of moving the furniture around in the house. If you find yourself with the doldrums, may I suggest the same idea apply to you? Within an hour, I was happy again and ready to face the mounds of snow on top of my garden.
Now back to the full moons … I am curious about the Sugar Moon or the Sap Moon. Traditionally this full moon joins us in March. However, it does get a little tricky. (How committed are you to reading this early on a Saturday morning?) If the March full moon follows the Spring Equinox, and it does this year, then the Sugar Moon or the Sap Moon gets pushed up to add their names to the February moon. So, there you have it. I know you have been wondering.
Even without full moon knowledge, we know the sap has begun to run from the maple trees. The temps have risen, puddles have actually formed on top of the snow drifts, and I can smell spring as surely as I can smell the first snow of winter.
I am always glad to know that I am in tune with nature even while living in town. I think the farm years taught me so much. We sugared our own maple trees in those days. The boys and I tapped the trees, and hung our buckets on the spiles that were put into the sugar maple trees. Every night after school we hitched up our pony, Easter, and took her to the woods to gather the sap. For some reason we decided to boil the sap down outside in our big cast iron pot. For days we hauled and boiled and hauled and boiled until we thought it was perfect. Unfortunately, we did not do a taste test, and by the time we did, it was too late. The smoke from the fire had swirled and curled into that beautiful syrup. It tasted awful. It really did, I say, with a sigh, we ate it anyway. We were living off the land, and we had no choice.
For years now, I have purchased maple syrup from lovely syrup makers, but this year I will be gathering and boiling down my own sap. With the addition of Nate and Aimee Simons into our neighborhood, we have become our own little maple syrup village. Last year was the first year, but I was not available, but this year? I am right in line to follow Nate’s guidance and boil down my own sap. I even get to have my very own tree. Some of you have done this and you are shaking your head wondering how will I ever manage all of that sap! Others might be thinking, oh what fun. I am currently in the second category. By next week I will be able to share all I know and how it is going. Maybe you have a story of your own sugaring attempts! If so please send them to me. I would love to read them and share a few of your stories. Until then…
Happy full moon!
And hand in hand, on the edge of the sand,
they danced by the light of the Moon.
— Edward Lear, English poet (1812-88)
