President Theodore Roosevelt once said, “The Chautauqua is the most American thing in America.”
In the late 1800s into the early 1900s, folks enjoyed meeting one another and learning at the Chautauqua which dotted our landscape. Having minimum access to news (what? No cell phones?), folks had to find their news in other ways. There were newspapers, although the news did come a bit late without the Internet! Yet, there was that hunger for knowledge, which came in the form of the summer Chautauqua.
What exactly was a Chautauqua and where did it start, and where am I going with this? In 1874 John Heyl Vincent and Lewis Miller rented a Methodist Summer Camp to train Sunday School Teachers. This was held in southwest New York.
Eventually these summer camps were dotted all across the country usually lasting a few weeks each summer. Tents would be set up, small houses ready for occupancy and speakers and entertainers would come from miles around to educate and entertain. Some of the top speakers were William Jennings Bryan and Jane Adams. The entertainment ranged from barbershop quartets, magic shows, to flame eaters and such topics as temperance, women’s suffrage and child labor laws. Preachers gave their “hell and damnation” speeches with altar calls in the evenings.
By 1915 there were more than 20,000 communities in the United States which sported some type of Chautauqua. The word itself comes from the Iroquois meaning, “a bag tied in the middle.” That does seem to sum it up a bit.
By the 1930s the Chautauqua began to fizzle out as an important part of our culture. Historians believe this was due to the automobile, radios, “talkies” at the theater, and, of course, the Great Depression, which made everything too expensive.
In our area folks gathered around the lakes in the summers for these festivals. As a storyteller, I have performed at several modern-day Chautauquas but, of course, staying in costume and character for a chosen year. I love this kind of role playing, and I am really good at staying in character.
This brings me to our new, redefined American History Fest which will take place Sept. 23-25. This is replacing our Civil War Days with emphasis on history…anytime, anyplace, any person. So, yesterday, while chatting with Mary Ramsey, she asked me which character am I going to be at the History Fest. Whereas, I have given this a little thought, I have not pulled it all together.
I have a huge array of first-person stories and costumes tucked away on shelves and in cupboards, but which one do I choose? I guess I could choose Dracula; that would be interesting. Of course, Mary Shelley still shows up when I am not looking, and a plethora of other obscure, yet important, folks in history.
Choosing is always the difficult part, but while going through my tablets and books, a notebook fell off the shelf. I picked it up and I knew right away. Of course, Gene Stratton Porter. Why not? Not only was she a famous writer, but a famous Hoosier writer with many more attributes.
Gene Stratton Porter was a photographer, environmentalist,and writer. She was the youngest of 12 children and was able to spend most of her childhood actually in the wild with her father and brothers learning everything about birds and nature.
During one summer at the Chautauqua on Sylvan Lake she met Charles Dorwin Porter, a pharmacist and banker from Decatur. They wrote during the winter months in which she told him she was not like other girls and would not spend her time cleaning and cooking! They married a year later and she kept that promise.
She spent her adult life, much as her childhood life, in the woods with the birds and the flowers. She mastered photography and developed her own negatives and prints on turkey platters in the kitchen sink. She wrote prolifically selling her first story for $16. She went on to publish books such as “The Girl of the Limberlost,” and many nature books. By the time of her death at age 64, she had more than 50 million readers in the United States.
Yes, I have decided to be Gene Stratton Porter at our History Fest. There will be musicians, and reenactors from every time period. Don’t miss this festival only made better by the steam engine traveling between Angola and Pleasant Lake.
And here is the good news! You, too, can be a character!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.