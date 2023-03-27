With one big project done and out of the way, I spend my morning gathering books and papers and notes to put away. At least I try to put them away onto my over bulging book shelves.
It is odd having such a big project be over after I have lived with it for months. My waking hours for the past three months have shared space within my mind between the Eagles Theatre in Wabash and Albert Hitchcock. I tried to stay focused to each one when it was their turn to study, research, rehearse, but sometimes it was hard trying to keep the two separated.
I have to admit that I love the research just about more than anything. Those of you who do research, know it can be (and usually is) a journey down a rabbit hole. I start with one idea or question and soon many more questions pop up and before I know it, hours have passed! The good news is that usually I find my answer and many more.
Once in a while during the research process, I find a connection to my own life. When this happens, I literally jump for joy! In the case of the Eagles Theatre, I found out Alvin Strauss was twice the architect, once in the 1920s and another time in the 1930s, However, a trip down the rabbit hole and I found out that Strauss was also the architect for the Embassy, the Hilton Hotel and the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. He was the leading architect in the Midwest. He designed buildings in Indianapolis and at Indiana University. He also — and maybe you will need to read this twice — was the architect for The Brokaw Movie House during his Art Deco period. You can imagine my delight in finding such a connection.
Last weekend, on the day of the show, Kathy and I left early for Indianapolis to set up at the Indiana Landmarks Building. With folks piling in, chatting and taking seats, I was in my element to share this story. I think you could say I had great joy in the day. In fact, I had the word “Joy” written on a scrap of paper and I put it in my pocket.
After a lovely reception and a book signing, we drove home knowing I was missing the first tech rehearsal for my Trine show this weekend. We chatted all the way home stopping once for coffee to keep us going! I didn’t choose the date for either of the shows, so it just had to be. Jacob kept me updated with all the news of the evening so I, at least, felt a part of it.
Now, the other show is over, I am back home and ready to get back to work on Hitchcock! This, once again, has been a labor of love. The students are just delightful and have worked so hard to bring this show to you.
The Hitchcock show will be a fun experience for your family. I feel we have captured the feeling of the 1940s in costume, in scripts, in stage design, in music and the added feature of the sound effects. If you are bringing your family, make sure you sit on stage right (left in the audience) so they can watch the activity at that table!
There are many surprises in the show, so be prepared to be amazed.
While we are talking about theater and performances, I do want to encourage you to support your local theater wherever it is. I had the delight this year to attend the shows at Prairie Heights and Angola. Both of those performances were just wonderful. Students, directors, stage hands, costume designers all work so hard in bringing you lovely experiences!
I want to thank again Jacob McNeal for staying the course with me and never losing sight of the final product. It is nice to have someone I can really count on who always knows what I am thinking.
I also want to acknowledge Katrina Kellogg for her work as costume designer and all around stage hand. She has worked tirelessly on this production as she did with “Dracula!”
Make sure you stay around after the show this weekend to sign autographs. We are ready and willing to do that. I personally want to thank you for supporting our Trine Theatre Company. Cheers to all, and I guess the best thing I can say is, break a leg!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.