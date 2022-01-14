In the archives of this purple house lives caches of books. Some of the books are actually housed according to subject matter and others are as topsy-turvy as the word implies.
I do, however, have one cupboard saved just for books on astronomy and essays on life. In this cupboard the works of Aldo Leopold and Bill Bryson share space with Mary Oliver and obscure writers as well. I delve deep into this cupboard on many occasions, but I must say, January is when I find the door flung open the most. Maybe because January weather keeps the garden at bay or maybe because the sun is late to arrive and early to leave each day. Nonetheless, it is my usual pattern to read these books by day and sit out late in the cold, dark garden by night.
Today was no exception. With a pot of gypsy soup on the stove and the bird feeders filled, I pull out books and let them pile up in the living room. Some of them make their way into my school satchel as we begin classes and I spend a moment or two of the beginning of each class sharing winter poetry and visions of the night sky. Some students are aware of Robert Frost or the constellation Orion. Some are not aware … at least until now. In the quietness of my studio, I find myself laughing out loud thinking how my mom always said my dad and I knew more stuff about things most people do not think about. I would be a great Jeopardy contestant!
To this end, I share with you the magic of the night sky this mid-week of January. This weekend the moon is sliding with grace and ease across our night sky and saying hello to the Pleiades. The star cluster, the Pleiades, is a group of seven stars, often referred to at the seven sisters or the seven divine sisters, and reigns over our night sky this January. They are visible this January and can be actually seen without a telescope. They were first recorded on the Nebra Sky Disk around 1600 B.C. However, it was Galileo who observed them first by telescope and published his findings in 1610. Isn’t it nice to know our night skies have remained constant through time?
The almost full moon has been dancing with the Pleiades all week. By Monday evening, the full moon will lull us all to sleep. This full moon is known as the Wolf Moon dating back to the Algonquin tribes from New England to Lake Superior. By this time in winter, food was scarce and the wolves surrounded the villages. I rather doubt the wolves are circling our towns, but maybe late at night while watching the moon, if you hear any howling you will know what it is!
The night sky of January also features the prominence of the constellation Orion. It is probably the most recognized constellation on earth. Orion is made up of 10 bright stars, but it is the belt that is most familiar with three stars arranged in a row. Orion belonged to the Ancients as well. In fact, it is mentioned in the poetry of The Odyssey.
January is named after the Roman god, Janus. This ancient god gave us agriculture and law. Janus had two heads … one facing forward and one backward. I guess that is a good way to look at January. Even though January is often the month the northerners flee to Florida (or somewhere warm), I think it is a month of breathtaking beauty. The sunrises and sunsets of January are beyond beautiful, and quiet snowfall is the loveliest of all. It is time for reading, reflecting, cooking and spending time over dinner as the candles drip down after midnight.
Take full advantage of this beautiful month, or as my friend and author Rick Bass says, “Be loyal to the winter, all the way through — all the way, and with sincerity — or you will find yourself high and dry longing for a spring that’s a long way off.”
I want to take a moment to remember a good friend who also loved winter. A friend who told me after every column … every column … ”Loved your column today.” A friend who sent me questions about the night sky.
“Lou Ann, do you know what is shining in the northwest tonight?”
A friend who came to every potluck. Jan Wilson, you will always be remembered.
Love to all this January.
