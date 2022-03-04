Let’s talk maple syrup. I gave it a shout out last week in my column, but now that my entire house is steamed up with the evaporation and boiling of the syrup, I have no choice but to chat about it!!
So far, I have not ruined any pots or pans, and that is a good thing. Last year I ruined my favorite stock pot, but this year my watchful eye (and better knowledge) won’t let this happen. With these cold nights and warm days, the sap is just simply flowing into the buckets. Because the buckets are heavy, I drag my little red wagon down the street, pour out the day’s sap into the empty bucket, and then take it home. The sap is lovely…clear, sweet, and full of promise. Who knew this could turn into maple syrup?
There are so many stories and legends about how and why this sap was actually found. I mean, did folks try the sap of oaks or beech? Poet Thomas Fessenden once wrote, “The lips of my charmer are sweet as a hogshead of maple molasses.” I am not sure that poem speaks of romance. (In other words, I would not try that line on someone you are wooing!) I am sure in those times it might have been thought as very romantic.
The Native Americans were the first recorded folks finding and using this sticky sweet sap. They have great names for this. The Algonquins called it Sinzibuckwud meaning “drawn from wood.” The Ojibways called it Ninautik meaning “our own tree.” There has been evidence that the sap went unnoticed until the Europeans stepped foot on this land, yet stories and art and folklore tells a different story. In Robert Beverley’s 1705 book, History and Present State of Virginia, he spends a great deal of time discussing the honey or sugar tree. Here is a line from his book, “The Sugar-Tree yields a kind of Sap or Juice, which by boiling is made into Sugar. This Juice is drawn out, by wounding the Trunk of the Tree, and placing a Receiver under the Wound.”
There is a lovely legend from the Iroquois. One of the chiefs went hunting in March and pulled his tomahawk from a tree. Ah, with the warm sunny days of March, the sap began to run. His wife thought it to be water and filled a bucket carrying it home for cooking. Imagine her surprise when it turned out to be such a sweet liquid.
The earliest gathering pots were birchbark or even clay. Making a birchbark container must have been a lot of work. An account from an Englishman that was eventually published in the Vermont Agricultural Report wrote, “During the spring the birch bark was gathered, cut in seven-inch strips, folded and stitched and shaped into a basket. A woman would possess as many as 1,200 to 1,500 birchbark vessels for sugar making.” What?! I am perfectly happy with my Rural King buckets of which I own two.
Buckets and spiles have been perfected over the past few hundred years. Hauling out of the sugar bush has changed too. It was carried by hand, then by a wooden yoke across the shoulders with a rope to hold each bucket into place. That eventually moved on to oxen, horses, bobsleds. When on the farm with my boys, we used our pony, Easter, to help haul out the sugar buckets. Modern day sugar farms use plastic tubing from the trees through the woods right to the sugar house.
However, the beautiful part of all of this is that even without birchbark bowls or a team of oxen, the process is the same. A small hold is drilled (it does not hurt the tree!!), the tubing is attached into a bucket or through the woods into a vat, and the sap is boiled down in pots or evaporating pans. The process cannot be hurried. It still takes 40 gallons of sap to make one beautiful gallon of syrup, and it is a slow process.
For me? I bring the sap home in my Rural King bucket via my little red wagon. I haul it into my kitchen where the boiling starts. I love watching the colors change from clear to pale yellow and into the deep gold of sap. How do I know it is ready? Maybe it is like kneading bread … after lots of experience and failures, you just know.
Special thanks to Nate and to my neighborhood!
