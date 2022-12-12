As a reader and a writer and a storyteller, I wanted to share a few of my very favorite Christmas reads!
Dylan Thomas, the Welsh poet, has remained one of my favorite poets. I can’t remember when I first became aware of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” but once I did it became one of my favorite literary pieces.
“One Christmas was so much like another, in those years around the sea-town corner now and out of all sound except the distant speaking of the voices I sometimes hear a moment before sleep, that I can never remember whether it snowed for six days and six nights when I was twelve or whether it snowed for twelve days and twelve nights when I was six.”
He made a recording of this on one of his travels to America. He recorded this poem in 1952, and is actually credited with starting the audio book movement in the United States. By the way, it is still available in book form and on vinyl! (I, of course, have the book, but not the vinyl! I may have to fix that this Christmas!) The poet came to the United States for four poetry readings and died at the age of 39 in a New York City hospital. His body was shipped home to Wales where he is buried.
The book, and a film of the same name, became one of the staples of my winter teaching. I loved it so much that I made sure every class saw the film and listened to the poem. The words are music, actually. The book is quite small and can be read by a passenger in the car on even a short trip. I carry the small book around with me while running errands and other events, knowing a few moments of reading will make waiting a perfect alibi for reading!
My second favorite literary piece is “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” written by Barbara Robinson and published in 1971. It has held it’s own popularity ever since. Robinson wrote the book with a teaching moment in mind. When the Herdmans disrupt the pageant at the local church, it becomes clear at the end that the Herdmans do understand the true meaning of Christmas.
This was turned into a movie for television in 1983, starring Loretta Swit and airing on ABC. It was later sold as an hour-long movie first on VCR. The book is not long and is a perfect bedtime story for children as it is broken down into short chapters. Who does not love a great book at bedtime, especially in the cold winter months? My own children heard me read this to them every year even when they knew the outcome was the same. This book, like others, is always given away so I just keep ordering more copies. It is available in book form and the movie is also still available.
So, what is my last piece? Since I am limiting this to just three, I choose “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as my last literary piece. I am sure this poem is not only known by you, but probably most of you know it by heart. I can still hear my dad reciting that poem to us as children. I go over to see Jonah and Graham on Christmas Eve to recite the poem to them ... again.
Clement C. Moore is credited with writing the poem for his daughters in 1823. It was first published in Troy, New York, in a newspaper, The Sentinel, for the Christmas season. Moore did not take credit for the poem until 1837, as it was not considered scholarly, and he didn’t want folks to know he was the author. Finally, the word leaked out, and well, the rest is history, we might say. Moore took his vision of the American Santa Claus from St. Nicholas, and it is said he used the sleigh image from his handyman who often picked him up in the winter to take him home.
There are four hand-written copies of the poem still in existence. The last one sold for $280,000 in 2006.
Here we are a few weeks from Christmas, but plenty of time to find these literary pieces to read to children or even to yourself. What is better than a good book or poem in front of the fire? I have these books pulled off the shelves and sitting close at hand. Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.